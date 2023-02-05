FREE PODCAST 2/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Nate Lindberg joins Greg Parks to review NXT Vengeance Day, plus Royal Rumble fallout, Bloodline storyline, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Nate Lindberg for a match-by-match breakdown of the NXT Vengeance Day PLE. They also take phone calls and emails on Royal Rumble fallout, the Bloodline storyline and Sami Zayn, and more.

