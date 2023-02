FREE PODCAST 2/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Lindberg & Hazelwood discuss Bayley’s return to NXT to host Toxic Attraction in “Ding Dong, Hello” segment, Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh, Isla Dawn vs. Tatum Paxley, more (100 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Bruce Hazelwood take calls and dive into the mailbag to discuss Bayley’s return to NXT to host Toxic Attraction in a “Ding Dong, Hello” segment, Carmelo Hayes vs. JD McDonagh, Isla Dawn vs. Tatum Paxley, Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark, Valentina Feroz vs. Lyra Valkyria, Stacks vs. Odyssey Jones, Pretty Deadly vs. Chase U, Dabba Kato vs. Dante Chen, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO