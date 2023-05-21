VIP AUDIO 5/21 – WKH – Focus On AEW: Analysis and insights into a pivotal week for AEW as the status of Punk will be revealed one way or another (28 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of a "Focus on AEW" edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller covers these AEW topics:

An overview of where the C.M. Punk-AEW situations stood late last week and what various reactions have been among people in AEW and outside of AEW who know Punk.

What to look for this week that will reveal whether progress has been made

Can Collision even survive as a weekly series if Punk ends up not being a part of it

Why isn’t Tony Khan able to address this and just take a definitive stand to get past all of the controversies with Punk?

Analysis of our PWTorch Poll asking readers whether AEW should bother trying to work things out with Punk

The potential Warner side of things as the initial excitement over this announcement shifted to another embarrassing controversy

Dynamite viewership last week and how it compares to last year at this time, with a look at what might happen to viewership if Collision is launched without Punk

The scheduling challenges of Collision using the same top stars as Dynamite along with potential risk that fans attending Dynamite and Collision might end up disgruntled with a talent-rotation between the shows

And more

