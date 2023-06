SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Roman Reigns celebrates 1,000 days as champion, major Bloodline development, Money in the Bank qualifiers including L.A. Knight vs. Montez Ford and Zeina Vega vs. Lacey Evans, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO