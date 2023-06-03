FREE PODCAST 6/2 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Stoup: Major Bloodline developments, Reigns celebrates 1,000 days as champ, MITB qualifiers, on-site report, live callers, emails (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tom Stoup from PWTorch to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the Roman Reigns 1,000 day celebration with a new belt, the major Bloodline angle, Money in the Bank qualifiers, L.A. Knight’s bright future, Bianca Belair’s next chapter, and more topics along with live calls, emails, and an on-site correspondent.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade40 and enter code “wade40” for 40 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO