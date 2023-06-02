News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 6/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #228 (5-24-93) of the PWTorch including more on Slamboree ‘93, Tully Blanchard interview, Part 3 of Jim Crockett Torch Talk, more (143 min.)

June 2, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the seventy-second episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #228 of the PWTorch including more on Slamboree ‘93, Tully Blanchard’s interview on WCW and the Horsemen, Billy Graham’s letter to Hogan, WCW moving TV tapings, listener trivia, and so much more. Email us questions or comments at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*