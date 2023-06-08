Major matches announced for next week’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Ahead of the premiere episode of AEW Collision next week, Dynamite will feature a stacked card including a major women’s match with championship implications.

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that next week’s show will feature The Young Bucks & Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley & Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli, a fatal four-way match between Skye Blue, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, and Mercedes Martinez with the winner facing Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and a Championship Eliminator Match that pits Adam Cole against MJF.

MJF and Cole confronted one another in the ring on Wednesday night. Both ran the other down and Cole goaded MJF into the match. The Hung Bucks and Blackpool Combat Club are in the midst of a major feud with the BCC defeating The Elite at AEW Double or Nothing in an Anarchy in the Arena match. Toni Storm won the AEW Women’s World Championship from Jaime Hayter at Double or Nothing.

This is the final episode of Dynamite before the premiere of AEW Collision on June 17. The main event of the premiere episode will be CM Punk & FTR vs. Samoa Joe & Jay White & Juice Robinson.

