Tony Khan comments on official return of CM Punk

Tony Khan says the returning CM Punk is important to wrestling and important to AEW.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Khan talked about Punk’s return and the origins of AEW Collision, which will premiere on TNT on June 17.

“We haven’t seen CM Punk in a long time, since All Out last September,” says Khan. “He looked great in his last match. To the fans, he’s very important. He’s very important to the company, too. He’s been a big draw for us and historically throughout his career, and the launch of the new show happens to line up with the schedule on his rehab of his triceps injury.

“We have an amazing opportunity with AEW on Saturday nights on TNT, starting June 17, and it was truly the brainchild of [Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and president] David Zaslav. He asked about more AEW, specifically Saturday nights, on TNT. When it was pitched to us by TNT, I was so excited. It’s so exciting the timing [of Punk’s return from injury] coincides with the launch of Collision.”

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Khan announced that the main event of the first AEW Collision would feature CM Punk teaming with FTR to take on the team of Samoa Joe & Jay White & Juice Robinson in a Trios Match.

