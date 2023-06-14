Sanada issues open challenge for Forbidden Door 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IWGP World Heavyweight Champion appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite via a pre-taped promo an issued an open challenge for his championship at the Forbidden Door 2023 PPV event at the end of the month.

#IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @seiyasanada has issued an open challenge for his title! Who will step up at #ForbiddenDoor? Watch #ForbiddenDoor on Sunday, June 25th LIVE on PPV! #AEWxNJPW@njpwworld pic.twitter.com/HMzFOCdwZY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 15, 2023

In the video, Sanada said he wanted to show the strength of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship and that he would defend his title in an open challenge. He said that he was looking forward to seeing who stepped up and that he was waiting for the AEW roster to reply.

AEW Forbidden Door 2023 takes place on June 25 live on PPV from Toronto. Announced matches for the show include Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Championship and Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson.

Sanada defeated Kazuchika Okada to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He won the New Japan Cup to earn his shot at the title.

