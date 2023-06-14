Former WWE writer heading to AEW as producer

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jimmy Jacobs has reportedly been hired by AEW to be a producer.

Fightful Select is reporting that Jacobs is backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite and the Wrestling Observer reported that he will fill a producer role for the company. The Fightful report indicates that those backstage were happy to see Jacobs.

Jimmy Jacobs was a former writer for WWE and famously was a large part of Ring of Honor’s early days of success in the early 2000’s. Most recently, Jacobs was a member of the creative team in Impact Wrestling.

