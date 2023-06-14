AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s Report on MJF vs. Adam Cole, Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite.

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

JUNE 14, 2023

WASHINGTON, DC AT CAPITAL ONE ARENA

AIRED ON TBS

REPORT BY TYLER SAGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

(1) MJF vs. ADAM COLE

MJF and Adam Cole stayed in their respective corners and let the crowd cheer, they then walked forward and went nose to nose. MJF hit a shoulder block, after Cole fought out of a head lock. MJF then put his fingers up like Cole and then dodged a move a danced like HBK. MJF was hit by Cole and ran to the outside and slapped the hat off of a fans head.

MJF reentered the ring and started to lock up with Cole, but he pulled out and complained that Cole pulled his hair. He then got the best of Cole and stomped him in the corner. Cole then reciprocated and stomped MJF and then laid in down punches in the corner. Cole then used MJF’s momentum and sent him out and over the top rope, Cole then tried a dive. But, MJF pulled the ring curtain and trapped Cole in-between that and the apron.

MJF slammed Coles hand and then stomped on the same hand on the ring steps. Both men were back in the ring, here MJF applied a headlock. Cole was able to stand up and fight out as MJF pulled Cole’s hair on the release. MJF applied an arm hold on Cole, who retaliated with body punches until MJF hit a lariat and then a pump handle slam for a near fall on Cole.

MJF celebrated with another Shawn Michaels pose and then mimicked sweet chin music, but Cole ran in and hit a super kick. MJF was shown with blood coming from his mouth, from a capsule as his mouth was closed up to that moment. Cole then fought back and hit a back stabber for a two count on Max.

Cole tried for a Panama Sunrise, but was caught by MJF. Both men hit counters until MJF hit a double underhook shoulder breaker, then Cole hit a shoulder breaker for a near fall. Cole hit a move and then sold his left knee as MJF rolled out onto he apron. Here MJF tried for an apron pile driver, Cole countered and set up a Panama Sunrise. MJF countered and hit an apron pile driver. [c]

MJF was in control throughout the break and as the show returned to full screen. Cole stood up and both men traded strong style chops and forearms. Cole kicked MJF low to open up a face kick, until MJF hit a last effort lariat to Cole, sending both men to the mat. Cole then applied a crossface hold after a cover. MJF reversed that into a Salt of the Earth hold. Cole countered that into an ankle lock as MJF tried to get to the bottom rope but was pulled back.

MJF countered again into a weak headlock, into a strong arm bar. Until Cole got his foot on the bottom rope to break the hold. MJF hit a knee strike and then a heat seeker for a near fall. MJF then cleared the ringside table and put Cole on top, MJF then went to the top rope and landed an elbow strike on Cole.

MJF was slow to get up, but was the first to do so and got to the ring as the ref started the ten count. Cole rolled over on Seven and beat the ten count. Cole was laying on the apron where he hit a pump kick and then a German Suplex on the apron. Cole set up Panama Sunrise, but MJF fell backwards and in that way avoided the move. MJF was playing opossum and was able to stomp the injured elbow of Cole.

MJF then covered Cole, who kicked out and took out the ref at the same time. MJF ran and grabbed his title belt, he tossed it to Cole and sold that he was hit by it. But, the ref did not come too in time allowing Cole to use the belt on MJF. Cole then hit the Boom Knee for a near fall on a super long count by the ref. Cole hit a low blow then MJF tried to use the ring, the ref stopped that. Allowing Cole to hit a Panama Sunrise and a Boom Knee. As the three count was being counted the bell rang and it was a 30 minute time limit draw.

WINNER: No Winner – Time Limit Draw

-Cole got on the mic and requested five more minutes. MJF looked at him and got out of the ring. [c]

(Sage’s Analysis: A tremendous match the first 25 minutes, that was Adam Cole’s first AEW classic and another notch on MJF’s belt. The last five minutes were too cute but I didn’t hate the draw. AEW has not done that for a while and this was good to pick this story up post Forbidden Door.)

-A promo video about CM Punk was shown. He said that he had a lot to get off his chest.

-Renee was the ring and introduced Sammy Guevara. He said the last few months have been a wild ride, his highs being the announcement of his child the lows his loss of the world title. He said that he would have his baby girl in one hand and the AEW title in the other. He said before that he needs to make some changes. Darby Allin’s music hit and he walked to the ring.

Darby congratulated him for his child, he said the people are starting to love him again, to 70/30 cheers from the audience. He asked if Sammy was going to leave the shadow of the JAS. Jericho’s music hit before he could respond. Jericho yelled to stop the music and told Darby to stand aside. Jericho said that he has wanted to ask a question, he asked why Sammy never called him while he was going after MJF. If he would have asked for help he would be world champion. Sammy said that he didn’t call him and if he had he wouldn’t of lost to Adam Cole.

Jericho said he was delusional from his brief main event moment, he demanded Sammy apologize to him. Sammy said he wouldn’t apologize for shit. Jericho said that they needed to reunite their tag team to remember who his boss is. Darby said that Jericho has lost his magic in the ring, Jericho threatened Darby and Sting’s music hit to even the odds. Jericho and Sting pointed their bats at each other until Sting slapped the bat out of Jericho’s hands. [c]

-Sanada the New Japan champion, offered an open challenge for the IWGP Championship at Forbidden Door via a video.

(2) DARBY ALLIN & STING & ORANGE CASSIDY & KEITH LEE vs. MOGUL EMBASSY

Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin dove to the outside to start the match. Sting and Swerve Strickland started the match, Sting tagged in Darby who hit a move and then tagged in Sting, who was able to hit a splash until his was tripped up by Brian Cage. [c]

Mogul Embassy dominated during the break, with Swerve applying an arm hold on Darby as the show returned. The entirety of the Embassy laid in an attack on Darby and then tossed out Cassidy. Swerve then went back and attacked Darby, who tried to get the hot tag to Keith Lee. Eventually he was able to hit a stunner and tag in Lee. Who took out everyone until Khan, Cage and Liona set up Swerve to hit a power bomb stomp for a near fall.

Cassidy entered and took out Swerve, Brian Cage took out Cassidy, Darby took him out, Khan took him out, then Sting took out Khan and To a Liona. Darby then entered and helped as Sting took out Cage and hit a Scorpion Death drop with the help of Cassidy for the pinfall win.

WINNER: Darby, Sting, Cassidy & Lee

(Sage’s Analysis: A super fun 8-man tag, AEW is undefeated in booking Sting.)

-The Gunn’s were backstage talking about how next week on Dynamite they will be taking on The Hardy’s to be the best brother team in AEW.

(3) WARDLOW vs. JAKE HAGER

Jake Hager attacked Wardlow as he made his entrance, he threw Wardlow in the ring and was in control as the bell rang. Wardlow recovered and hit a running lariat and a German Suplex, he then tackled him in the corner and then tossed Hager over the top rope and into the steps. Wardlow chased him and applied a running lariat. [c]

Hager got control at some point during the break, Wardlow was trying to battle out of an ankle lock as the show returned. He did and hit a spine buster. Wardlow set up a power bomb, but Hager hit a chop block. On the outside 2.0 got in Arn Anderson’s face he pulled out an invisible gun and Brock Anderson ran down to even the odds.

Wardlow hit another running lariat to send Hager to the outside then tossed him in again while hitting a senton to set up a power bomb. He hit a second and pinned Hager.

WINNER: Wardlow

(Sage’s Analysis: I have been a Wardlow detractor for a long time, that remains unchanged after this match.)

-Christian Cage was on the screen, the audio was not working at first. Cage eventually came through and said that Luchasaurus would be taking on Wardlow for the TNT Title on Saturday. They then showed that they had taken out Arn Anderson.

-Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared via video and said that he would be taking on MJF for the AEW world title. MJF was asked what he thought about that, he said that he would not be taking part in that match. [c]

-Orange Cassidy was backstage, Zack Sabre Jr. appeared and said he would be taking on Cassidy for his title, Daniel Garcia appeared and said he wanted that title as well. Orange Cassidy said that Shibata would be in town and take them both on in a tag match.

(4) TONI STORM vs. SKYE BLUE

Toni Storm charged Skye Blue and was countered into the corner, here Blue applied chops and then charged as Storm tossed her onto the apron. Here Skye kicked Ruby Soho and then eventually hit a hip attack of her own on Toni Storm, sending her to the outside. Storm then confronted Blue’s mom and sprayed her, Blue dove out and took out Storm and Soho. [c]

Skye Blue was in control as full screen returned, Storm got quick control and tossed Blue out of the ring, then back in. Storm was handed a spray can and walked back in. But, Blue had her own spray can and used it, hit a power bomb and pinned Storm for what would have been a three count, but Soho distracted the ref. Storm hit a Storm Zero for a near fall, then applied a cloverleaf for the submission win.

WINNER – Toni Storm’

-Post match Willow Nightingale ran out and made the save for Blue.

(Sage’s Analysis: A really fun match that really had no right to be the way Skye Blue has been booked. The crowd was super into the ending and wanted Blue to get the upset.)

-Jungle Boy and Hook were backstage. Jack Perry said he would be taking on Sanada for the IWGP Championship at Forbidden Door.

-Bryan Danielson’s music hit and he joined the commentary team, as a hype video for his match with Okada was shown along with the full card. The card was also shown for Collision’s first episode. No note of Rampages matches, so sad. [c]

(5) ADAM PAGE & NICK JACKSON & MATT JACKSON vs. JON MOXLEY & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI & WHEELER YUTA

Adam Cole and Jon Moxley started hitting each other with forearms, the other four men in the match paired off. Soon after Wheeler Yuta ate an apron bomb, then Nick Jackson ran the ropes and dove out. Hangman then hit a moonsault as the Bucks held their opponent. The action was fast and furious for a while, Nick Jackson hit a move he was then caught by Claudio.

Hangman rolled in and applied a lariat, Moxley then dove out onto Hangman. Matt Jackson then jumped over the top rope and took out Claudio and Moxley. Wheeler then hit a German Suplex on Matt Jackson, who he then tossed into the ring where Moxley covered for a two count. [c]

Moxley had the advantage on Nick Jackson, but Nick rolled away from an elbow drop. He then hit a drop kick and Page and Yuta were tagged in. Page hit a move off the top rope and covered Yuta for a near fall. Page then hit a buckle bomb and tagged in Matt Jackson. Matt hit his triple suplex deal, Moxley strolled in and joined Yuta on Matt’s third suplex. Matt threw Yuta into the kick of Nick.

All the men seemed to be in the ring at this point, until Yuta was alone with Matt Jackson leading to a German for Yuta and a near fall. Moxley was tagged in, he ran out of the ring and slammed Page into the stairs. Moxley and Claudio teamed up for a doomsday device leading to a near fall on Matt. Moxley applied a submission move until Nick Jackson stomped him from the top. Claudio took out Matt and tagged in Yuta, who he threw onto Matt.

Matt was able to get his knees up, then it was all three Members of The Elite, Page hit a Buckshot Lariat and got the pinfall win on Yuta.

WINNER – The Elite

(Sage’s Analysis: A wild and super fun match, like a majority of matches on the show tonight.)

-BCC attacked post match, Eddie Kingston’s music ht and he made the save and took out Claudio. Moxley entered and he hesitated as Matt Jackson entered and took out Moxley. Takeshita ran in and took out Eddie then Matt Jackson. He remained alone in the ring standing tall as Kenny Omega’s music hit and he ran to the ring and battled with Takeshita. The Elite united and took out Takeshita as a unit, Will Ospreay attacked Kenny from behind to cap off the most tightly packed three minutes in wrestling history.

Final Thoughts: A jam packed show with great matches throughout, whenever Dynamite goes by this fast I know it was a good episode. Tony Khan has done a 180 from last years booking of Forbidden Door, the entire show was booked at Dominion and tonights broadcast. As opposed to last years months long build that took away from all the AEW story lines. Good stuff.