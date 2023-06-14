VIP AUDIO 6/14 – The Deep…Dive: WH Park (@WHPark9) of @PostWrestling joins Rich Fann to talk about All Together Again, bad announcer tics, G-1 Climax thoughts, Post’s Forbidden Door meet-up, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich Fann is back post-trip with Post Wrestling’s WH Park in tow! The pair talk New Japan/NOAH/All Japan’s “All Together Again” – what they liked and what they didn’t from the joint show, the changes to the G-1 Climax this year and who the odds on favorites are to advance, WH’s continued disdain for tag teams in the G-1, and then end with some fun MCUL8R previews for their work this summer on “Secret Invasion,” as well as a some thoughts for “Across the Spider-Verse.”

