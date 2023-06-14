VIP AUDIO 6/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (6-10-2005): Breaking news on breakdown in TNA-WGN negotiations, Heyman’s approach to hyping ECW PPV, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 10, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

Breaking news with details on the reason for the break down in the TNA-WGN negotiations, when TNA management knew about this, what is giving wrestlers a sign of hope, and what the reaction and attitude is of TNA management that could be major news…

In-depth analysis of Paul Heyman’s approach to hyping the ECW PPV, including reaction to his comments in the Miami Herald, with a historical analysis of how Heyman books shows and how that’s coming through with his ECW One Night Stand comments…

Thoughts on last night’s Smackdown and overnight ratings notes…

