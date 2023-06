SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling combine up for Forbidden Door 2023 with major dream matches come to life.

When: Sunday June 25, 2023

Where: Scotiabank Arena

How To Watch: Live on PPV

AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door 2023 Full Match Card

Kazuchika Okada vs. Bryan Danielson

Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay – IWGP United States Championship

