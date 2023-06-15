FREE PODCAST 6/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Krol: MJF vs. Cole, On-site report, Forbidden Door line-up additions, Guevara promo, Punk vignette, callers, emails (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Eric Krol from PWTorch to discuss Dynamite with caller and email input from listeners. They begin with a discussion on the MJF vs. Adam Cole match and the time limit draw. Then they talk with an on-site correspondent who attended in D.C. and talked about the split crowd reaction for Punk, off-air happenings, and other impressions. Then more calls and emails followed by a Roundtable session with Javier Machado covering other key aspects of the show including Sammy Guevara’s promo, the main event tag, Forbidden Door additions, Collision hype, C.M. Punk’s vignette, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO