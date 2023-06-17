IMPACT WRESTLING HITS & MISSES (6/8): Moose & Swann vs. Aldis & Gresham, Bey vs. Hotch, Alex Shelley Vignette, Swinger, Miguel, Heath, Dango

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT HITS AND MISSES

JUNE 8, 2023

LONDON, ON AT THE WESTERN FAIR DISTRICT AGRIPLEX

AIRED ON AXS TV (RECORDED)

REPORT BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

(1) CHRIS BEY (w/Ace Austin) vs. JASON HOTCH (w/John Skyler & Brian Myers) – HIT

I really like ABC as faces. Much like the Ace Austin vs. John Skyler match from last week, this was another match to really build up Jason Hotch for the tag title match at Against All Odds. I’m actually astounded that Impact managed to build this into a competitive match so quickly. It goes to show when you give people a chance to shine, they will step up.

DANGO OUTSIDE VIDEO PACKAGE – HIT

I am really loving the whole ‘Dango doesn’t need wrestling, and he doesn’t need YOU” thing. It has a very Shatner “Get a Life” vibe. However, I also know that he’s working in lots of references to other things, and the more you look at it the better these promos get.

(2) HEATH vs. CHAMPAGNE SINGH (w/Shera) – MINOR HIT

A nice quick little match to show that Heath deserves to be in a number one contenders match for the World Title. I like Champagne Singh and Shera, and I wish they would get more to do than just stooge out and quick matches like this.

THE DESIGN BACKSTAGE VIGNETTE – MINOR HIT

Just a little rehash to examine the build up to the Design vs. OVE feud. I think looking back on everything, this was always going to be the ending. I think they stretched out Sami Callahan vs. The Design so that they could do a full OVE return in Columbus, OH.

(3) JOE HENDRY vs. SHELDON JEAN (w/Kenny King) – MINOR HIT

This was a decent match, but it was short. Sheldon Jean is very green, but has a lot of potential.

JOE HENDRY MUSIC VIDEO – HIT

I just about died. It wasn’t as good as “Edge’s Bitch”, but it was still funny.

GISELLE SHAW BACKSTAGE SEGMENT – MINOR HIT

A little brag about taking out Jordynne Grace, and a little build up to Against All Odds.

(4) THE COVEN (Taylor Wilde & KiLynn King)(c) vs. DEATH DOLLZ (Courtney Rush & Jessicka) — Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Title match- HIT

This was a great match. I was really surprised that the Death Dollz got a tag title match on tv, and it wasn’t part of Against All Odds. I’m glad that The Coven kept the titles, I don’t think this is done.

ALEX SHELLEY VIGNETTE – MAJOR HIT

This was such a great segment. Alex Shelley is probably one of the most gifted talents ever. He’s always giving back and teaching. Listing his pupils, especially those who have become world champions was a great touch.

STEVE MACLIN INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MINOR MISS

Yay! More Bully Ray.

(5) TREY MIGUEL vs. BHUPINDER GUJJAR – HIT

This was a good match, and I want to see Bhupinder Gujjar be an actual X-Division challenge.Bhupinder keeps losing, but he keeps moving up the card.

TREY MIGUEL ADDRESSES THE AUDIENCE – HIT

Trey made his argument that he’s a generational talent, and try as I might, I think that he might be right.

JOHNNY SWINGER INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MINOR HIT

So Zicky Dice is going to be a referee? That’s going to be fun.

TRINITY & DEONNA PURRAZZO INTERVIEW WITH GIA MILLER – MINOR HIT

Gia Miller really getting a work out this show. The classic “Can the two that will be battling for a title work together?”. Trinity and Deonna say yes, but the proof of the pudding is in the tasting, as the old saying goes.

(6) MOOSE & RICH SWANN vs. NICK ALDIS & JONATHAN GRESHAM – HIT

The battle of the world title holders. Did you expect anything less than excellence? The end with Bully Ray and PCO was great.

This was a pretty good go home show before Against All Odds.