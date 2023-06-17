VIP 2003 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #763 (June 21, 2003): Mick Foley Torch Talk Begins, Powell on TNA’s 1st Year, Keller’s WWE PPV Report, Roundtable, McNeill PPV at the Bar for Badd Blood

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #763 cover-dated June 21, 2003: This issue includes part one of a major Torch Talk series with Mick Foley. As part of publicity tour to promote his first novel, Foley agreed to his first Torch Talk in nearly nine years. He was one of the early pioneers of showing what a Torch Talk interview could be with a great subject who was intelligent and willing to open up… Jason Powell assesses the journey of TNA through its first year in business… Pat McNeill’s “At the Bar” column for WWE’s Bad Blood PPV… Wade Keller’s analysis of the WWE Financials… Bruce Mitchell’s Memo looks at everyone who was upset with someone else over the previous week… Coverage of the WWE Bad Blood PPV with Roundtable Reviews… Plus TNA PPV Report and Roundtable, Torch Newswire, Live Event Results, 1993 Backtracks, Raw & Smackdown Reports, Keller’s End Notes, and more…

