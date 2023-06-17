FREE PODCAST 6/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Bryant: Jey makes his choice, Charlotte-Belair on Grayson Waller Effect, Tag Gauntlet, live callers (192 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Travis Bryant from the PWTorch East Coast Cast to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the latest major angle with Jey Uso making his choice, a Tag Team Gauntlet match and the push of Pretty Deadly, Charlotte Flair-Bianca Belair, and much more with live callers throughout plus Javier Machado brings it at the end for the show-closing Roundtable segment.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO