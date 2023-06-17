VIP AUDIO 6/17 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Jey Uso chooses between Jimmy and The Bloodline, Tag Team Gauntlet, Charlotte on Grayson Waller Effect, Knight vs. Escobar, more (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller features a full rundown of WWE Friday Night Smackdown including Jey Uso chooses between Jimmy and The Bloodline, the Tag Team Gauntlet, Charlotte Flair on The Grayson Waller Effect, L.A. Knight vs. Santos Escobar, A.J. Styles & Michin vs. Karrion Kross & Scarlett, and more.

