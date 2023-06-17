FREE PODCAST 6/17 – WKPWP Interview Classic: Diamond Dallas Page talks Jake Roberts and Scott Hall, WCW memories, wrestling Hardcore Holly, Austin wrestling the Invisible Man, Jericho, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-7-2013), with “Diamond” Dallas Page featuring updates on Jake Roberts and Scott Hall, WCW memories, wrestling Hardcore Holly, Austin wrestling the Invisible Man, Jericho on DDP Yoga, and much more including live callers and email questions.
