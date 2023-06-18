FREE PODCAST 6/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & McMahon: Did Punk help or hurt his cause and more thoughts on debut episode, on-site report, live callers (204 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike McMahon from PWTorch to discuss AEW Collision with caller and email input from listeners plus an on-site report. They began with thoughts on the overall impression of the debut episode. They also discussed C.M. Punk’s return promo and whether it helped or hurt his cause. Live callers were part of the conversation throughout discussing Punk and just about everything else on the show.

