FREE PODCAST 6/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Punk’s return, Bloodline break-up, Money in the Bank, Collision’s first episode, L.A. Knight, Cody, more (168 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- C.M. Punk’s return on the mic and in the ring, what opponents seemed lined up for him, whether a heel run soon or eventually makes sense, and the dynamic with him and locker room rivals.
- The strengths and weaknesses of the debut episode of Collision, the lack of hype for the second episode, differentiation from Dynamite
- MJF vs. Adam Cole including the finish and whether it was a boost for Cole
- Other AEW topics including the TNT Title change, the Orange Cassidy title run, and more
- The breakup of The Bloodline on Smackdown, what this sets up for Roman Reigns
- Money in the Bank men’s match and women’s match prospective winners including reaction to PWTorch’s polls
- Seth Rollins so far as World Champion and his feud with Finn Balor
- Cody Rhodes’s journey at this point
- Other non-WWE and non-AEW topics
- Mailbag topics including Zoey Stark, Orange Cassidy, Sammy Guevara, more.
