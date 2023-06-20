FREE PODCAST 6/20 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell discuss Punk’s return, Bloodline break-up, Money in the Bank, Collision’s first episode, L.A. Knight, Cody, more (168 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

C.M. Punk’s return on the mic and in the ring, what opponents seemed lined up for him, whether a heel run soon or eventually makes sense, and the dynamic with him and locker room rivals.

The strengths and weaknesses of the debut episode of Collision, the lack of hype for the second episode, differentiation from Dynamite

MJF vs. Adam Cole including the finish and whether it was a boost for Cole

Other AEW topics including the TNT Title change, the Orange Cassidy title run, and more

The breakup of The Bloodline on Smackdown, what this sets up for Roman Reigns

Money in the Bank men’s match and women’s match prospective winners including reaction to PWTorch’s polls

Seth Rollins so far as World Champion and his feud with Finn Balor

Cody Rhodes’s journey at this point

Other non-WWE and non-AEW topics

Mailbag topics including Zoey Stark, Orange Cassidy, Sammy Guevara, more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://factormeals.com/ wade50 and enter code “wade50” for 50 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO