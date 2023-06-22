WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (6/20): Seth Open Challenge Bait & Switch, KO’s Anger, Ciampa’s return, Logan Paul MITB, Stratus vs. Rodriguez

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bait and Switch – MISS: WWE should not advertise for a week that Seth Rollins is going to have a World Title match and then not deliver. I like the idea of Finn Balor attacking Rollins to get more heat. The actual physicality of the opening segment was certainly Hit worthy. WWE did a nice job of following up on the angle throughout the show. But, if you aren’t going to have an actual open challenge like you advertised, then don’t advertise it. Rollins already had the Title match against Bron Breakker on NXT scheduled, plus the upcoming defense against Balor at Money in the Bank. He didn’t need another one on Raw to justify his “workhorse” persona as the Champ. He could have just been coming out to address the fans when Balor jumped him from behind.

Ciampa Returns – HIT: It was nice to see Tommaso Ciampa back after his injury. I wasn’t a fan of his work with The Miz after his main roster call up before the injury. So, it was good to see him return to face Miz here and hopefully put that behind him. It looks like he will be positioned as a babyface moving forward. I hope he doesn’t have a prolonged story with Miz. Will he be reunited with Johnny Gargano?

KO’s Anger – HIT: I continue to get a kick out of Kevin Owen’s anger management issues. This week, they made a storyline out of it as Sami Zayn is trying to convince Owens to get some help for it, challenging him to go the entire night without snapping. This led to a series of backstage segments trying not to snap. These were all pretty amusing, particularly when he almost snapped just seeing Matt Riddle. It was also tied into the story of Cody Rhodes needing two partners for the main event, as Owens almost snapped when it looked like Cody may not pick them.

Green & Deville vs. Carter & Chance – HIT: This was a short match, but it was fun while it lasted. WWE seems to be getting behind Kayden Carter & Katana Chance after a very strong showing in their debut match despite losing to the Women’s Tag Team Champions. Here, they got their first win in a very strong manner. It was good for them to show off some of their cool double team moves. They are an actual team which I appreciate. I am a fan of Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville also. It would be nice to see them treated better in the ring. The Karen video of Chelsea before the match was great.

MITB Segment – MISS: I have no problem with Logan Paul being added to the MITB match. But, the segment as a whole wasn’t great. I wish there was more of an explanation as to why he was placed in the match without having to qualify. Then the parade of the others in the match coming out to talk was not particularly compelling. The most memorable part of LA Knight, who continues to be presented as a heel, despite being over with the fans. WWE has to change course with him soon. The physicality at the end was fine, but it all felt uninspired.

Riddle vs. Kaiser – HIT: This was a good match as WWE continues to build towards Gunther defending the Intercontinental Championship against Riddle. Here, Riddle beat Ludwig Kaiser with Imperium getting the better of Riddle afterwards. It was a simple, yet effective way to continue the feud.

Rodriguez vs. Stratus – HIT: This was a good MITB qualifier with a disappointing, but understandable DQ finish when Becky Lynch got involved. The match went a decent length and had good wrestling action. I have been fairly impressed with Trish Stratus since her return. She isn’t resting on her laurels. She is working hard in the ring. The match advanced her feud with Lynch as she came out to neutralize Zoey Stark at ringside, only to accidentally cost Raquel Rodriguez the match by getting her DQd. I hope this is the start of a Rodriguez heel turn, but it doesn’t appear to be as they strongly implied that she will be feuding with Rhea Ripley next.

Nakamura vs. Reed – HIT: This is a marginal Hit. I haven’t been a fan of this story with Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet and Bronson Reed. I am a fan of all three of these wrestlers, but the dynamic between them isn’t working. I am giving this match a Hit as it was a good match in a vacuum and I appreciate the fact that Reed got the clean win over Nakamura, unlike the DQ finishes that we’ve seen the last few weeks. Ricochet’s involvement was kept to a minimum also. But, the two wrestlers in MITB shouldn’t look so weak compared to the one who isn’t.

Judgment Day vs. Rhodes & Owens & Zayn – HIT: I enjoyed the main event which isn’t surprising given the talent in the ring. Judgement Day is in a good position right now with Ripley as the Women’s Champ, Balor facing Rollins for the World Title at the PLE, Damian Priest being in MITB, and Dominik Mysterio being the most hated wrestler in WWE (also getting a big PLE match against Rhodes coming up). Rhodes, Zayn & Owens are all over and very popular. So, there was a ton of excitement in the crowd for this match with three popular babyfaces going up against three hated heels. The match was fun to watch from start to finish, with the babyface trio winning to send the fans home happy. But, what will happen at the PLE with Judgment Day? Will there be more teases of tension, especially if neither Balor nor Priest win their matches?

Jon Mezzera is PWTorch.com’s WWE Hits & Misses Specialist, providing his point of view for Raw and Smackdown each week. Email him at jmezz_torch@yahoo.com.

