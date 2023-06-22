VIP AUDIO 6/22 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Furlow discuss WWF King of the Ring 1998 including Rock vs. Shamrock, Undertaker vs. Mankind, Austin vs. Kane First Blood Match, more (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Long-time PWTorch VIP member Kylin Furlow returns to look back on the entire card of the 1998 WWF King of the Ring PPV. This show features one of the more famous matches in the history of the company, where Mankind faces the Undertaker in a Hell in a Cell match and takes the famous dive off the top of the cage. The Rock faces Ken Shamrock in the finals of the King of the Ring tournament. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin defends the WWF Championship against Kane in a First Blood match, where Kane said he would set himself on fire if he lost. They start by going through the history of King of the Ring dating back to 1985 and go over the PPV offerings from 1993 to 2002.

