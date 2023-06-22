AEW Dynamite Ratings Report: Viewership, average for 2023 compared to 2022, 7-day viewership data update, key demo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS (6/21) drew an average of 902,000 viewers, up from last week’s 832,000 and in line with the prior week’s 903,000. The current rolling ten week average is 857,000. The average through 25 weeks this year is 884,000. Last year averaged 956,000 viewers through 25 weeks, so this year’s average is down 99,000 or 10 percent.

In the 18-49 demographic, Dynamite last night drew a 0.33 rating, up from 0.30 last week and in line with 0.33 two weeks ago. The current rolling ten week average is 0.30. The average through 25 weeks this year is 0.30 also. Last year through 25 weeks, the average was 0.37, so AEW is down 0.07 (19 percent) from last year through 25 weeks.

In the latest 7-day total, which lag two weeks in reporting, the June 7 episode totaled 1.049 million after accounting for seven days of viewership. The average 7-day total through 25 weeks this year is 1.025 million viewers. First night viewership was 903,000 that week, so 146,000 viewers watched in the following six days also.

This week’s Dynamite was an ensemble line-up and included many New Japan stars. C.M. Punk appeared, but wasn’t advertised.

