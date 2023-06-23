6/23 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on start of Bloodline Civil War, Women’s Tag Team Championship Unification Match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

JUNE 23, 2023

LAFAYETTE, LA AT CAJUNDOME

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-The video opened with a recap of last week’s closing segment involving the Bloodline and Jey Uso’s turn on Roman Reigns.

-The crowd panned the arena as Michael Cole introduced the show.

-The Usos’ music played and they made their entrance. As they made their entrance, a graphic appeared on the bottom of the screen for the Usos against Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. Cole hyped the match and mentioned that it is one week from tomorrow. The Usos stood in the center of the ring as the crowd cheered. Jey started to speak and said “the Bloodline” but Jimmy atopped him. Jey corrected himself and said the Usos are now in your city. Jimmy said he felt good and asked Jey how he felt. The crowd chanted “Ucey”. Jey said they’re about to fight their family, and family doesn’t do that. He said that family is supposed to lift each other up and have each other’s backs. Jey said it should be from day one to the end. Jimmy stopped Jey. Jimmy said that Jey made the perfect choice. They shook hands. Jey said he loved Jimmy. Jey then said they still love Roman Reigns. Jey called Reigns the Tribal Chief. He said they were in the trenches with him for three years and they would do whatever he said. Jey said they’ll always forgive Reigns, but he disrespected the Usos. Jimmy said that they were raised on respect. He said they became the most dominant factor in WWE. Jimmy said that once Reigns stopped showing them respect, they left Reigns on the Island of Relevancy all along. Jey said that Reigns is blood and they’ll always forgive him, but they can’t forgive the people on the outside. Jey called Paul Heyman the biggest snake of them all. Jimmy said that Heyman has claimed he’s had the most respect for their family for forty years. He asked how they could respect Heyman when he drove a wedge between the two brothers. Jey said they’re going to get all of them. Jey said they’re the best tag team in the world. He said that at Money in the Bank, it’s lockdown. Jey and Jimmy welcomed Sikoa and Reigns to the Uso Penitentiary. The Usos posed in the ring as they showed the graphic for the match again.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I really liked last week’s segment and this was a solid follow-up to that. The Usos harped on the respect aspect and that was mentioned a lot by Jimmy in recent weeks so it makes sense. The change at the beginning of the promo was a fun touch, even if it was a little contrived. The Usos showed good emotion here and the match seems important to them, All of that is good. However, I don’t feel like we got a good enough explanation from Jey as to why all of the things he said last week didn’t bother him enough to join Reigns. Did they swerve Reigns? Was Jey actually upset? There was no explanation on that front, and I think that’s a mistake. Beyond that, as much as I like the Usos act, I don’t like that they just reverted back to their old gimmick right away. It makes it feel like they’re going in reverse instead of growing as characters and becoming something different after all they’ve been through in the last three years. It feels lazy. I don’t know where they go once this feud is over, but I really hope it’s not back to same old, same old, and yet another feud with the likes of New Day, Street Profits, and others.)

-Cole and Wade Barrett were shown ringside. Barrett said the Usos dug their own grave and they’ll have to lie in them at Money in the Bank. Cole threw to a recap of last week’s match between L.A. Knight and Santos Escobar.

-Rey Mysterio made his entrance. They showed a graphic for Mysterio against L.A. Knight. Cole hyped the match for after the break. [c]

-L.A. Knight made his entrance to a good pop from the crowd. They showed the graphic for the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Cole mentioned that Logan Paul has been added to the match.

(1) REY MYSTERIO vs. L.A. KNIGHT

The bell rang at twenty minutes into the hour. Knight went right after Mysterio and took him to the corner. Knight buried his shoulder in Mysterio’s gut a couple of times. Mysterio crawled away but Knight whipped him hard into the corner. Mysterio ducked under a punch from Knight then landed a dropkick. Knight recovered quickly and choked Mysterio with the middle rope. Knight went to the apron and landed a kick. Knight then hit a slingshot elbow and made the cover for a near fall. Mysterio recovered and sent Knight to the corner. Mysterio mounted Knight in the corner and rained down punches. Knight escaped but Mysterio countered and sent Knight against the ropes. Mysterio hit the 619 then knocked Knight to the floor with a baseball slide. Mysterio then slid under the bottom rope and landed a splash on the outside. [c]

Back from break, Knight landed a neckbreaker and covered Mysterio for a two count. Knight went for a powerbomb but Mysterio fought back and hit a hurricanrana that sent Knight into the second turnbuckle. Mysterio came off the top with a senton and followed up with a springboard splash for a near fall. Mysterio ran the ropes and leapt toward Knight but Knight caught him and hit a slam. Knight followed up with an elbow drop and made the cover for another two count. Mysterio went for a springboard mo0nsault but Knight caught him. Knight set up for a slam but Mysterio countered into a DDT and covered Knight for a two count. Mysterio landed a kick that sent Knight into 619 position. Mysterio went for the 619 but Knight caught him. Knight went for a slam but Mysterio landed on his feet. The two traded reversals but Knight caught Mysterio with Blunt Force Trauma and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: L.A. Knight in 9:00

-Knight celebrated as they showed a replay of the finish. Cole asked if Knight could win Money in the Bank. Knight tried to pull off Mysterio’s mask. Santos Escobar ran down the ramp and entered the ring. Knight rolled to the outside. Escobar checked on Mysterio as Knight went up the ramp.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I didn’t see that coming. I actually thought after the first 619 that Mysterio was going to beat Knight really quickly. This was a solid back and forth TV match. Knight actually seems to be getting better in the ring and you can tell the crowd response has his confidence boosted. WWE still has him going to heel tactics like the attack on Escobar last week and trying to remove Mysterio’s mask tonight. I get it, but there’s going to come a point where WWE can’t fight the crowd response any more. I hope that after Money in the Bank, Knight can get involved in a real feud that matters. Maybe the Street Profits can move into singles and he can work with Montez Ford. Bobby Lashley and A.J. Styles would also be good options if Knight is going to stay heel. As a babyface, he could work with Austin Theory and that could give us some fun stuff.)

-Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman were in the back. They bumped into Ridge Holland and Sikoa delivered a Samoan Spike. Holland choked and gasped on the floor as Heyman pulled out his phone and told it to call Roman Reigns. [c]

-Adam Pearce checked on Holland in the back. Pearce sent for help as Holland gasped. Sheamus appeared and asked Pearce for a match with Solo Sikoa. Pearce told Sheamus that he couldn’t deal with it right now.

-Sheamus came out onto the stage. He yelled that he saw what Sikoa did to Holland. Sheamus called out Sikoa and told him to get into the ring later. Sheamus said Sikoa is in for the beating of his life.

-Ronda Rousey’s music played to no reaction as Rousey and Shayna Baszler made their entrance. They showed Raquel Rodriguez at ringside for the match.

-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn made their entrance. Cole said the winners of this match will defend their titles on Raw, Smackdown, and NXT.

-Formal ring introductions took place. Neither team got much of a reaction from the crowd.

(2) RONDA ROUSEY & SHAYNA BASZLER (c) vs. ALBA FYRE & ISLA DAWN (c) – Women’s Tag Team Championship Unification Match

Fyre started against Baszler. Baszler took her down right away then landed kicks to the legs. Fyre hit an elbow then tagged in Dawn. Dawn went to the top rope and tied Baszler up in the ropes for Fyre to deliver a superkick. Dawn made the cover for a near fall. Dawn taunted Baszler as Baszler tagged in Rousey. Rousey took Dawn down by the arm three times then punched at her. Rousey teased the armbar but Dawn caught her with a kick. Fyre tagged back in and pulled Rousey down from the outside. Dawn taunted Rousey. Fyre and Dawn double teamed Rousey and Dawn made the cover after another tag. Baszler broke up the cover. Rousey sent Fyre to the corner and charged but Fyre moved and delivered a kick to Rousey. Baszler distracted Fyre and Rousey hit a reverse hurricanrana on Fyre. Both women were down as they cut to break. [c]

Rousey was in control as they came back from break. Rousey took Fyre down and put her in an ankle lock. Fyre crawled toward the ropes but Rousey pulled her to the middle of the ring. Fyre got to her feet and landed a kick. Rousey tagged in Baszler and Baszler took Fyre down with a big knee. Baszler made the cover for a two count. Baszler charged Fyre in the corner but Fyre moved. Baszler took her down but Fyre kicked Baszler off and tagged in Dawn. Dawn took down Baszler then knocked Rousey off the apron then took Baszler down again. Dawn hit a back suplex then went to the top rope. Dawn came off with a Meteora into the gut of Baszler. Dawn made the cover for a two count. Baszler recovered and choked Dawn with the top rope. Rousey went to the apron and kicked Dawn. Baszler put Dawn in the Kirifuda Clutch. Fyre went to the top rope and broke it up with a Swanton Bomb. Fyre knocked Rousey off the apron. They made a tag. All four women were in the ring. Baszler locked Fyre in the Kirifuda Clutch while Rousey put Dawn in an armbar. Both women tapped out.

WINNER: Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler in 11:00

-Rousey yelled at Rodriguez and asked where she was going. Rousey then asked why she was here in the first place. Rodriguez entered the ring. She said she wanted a rematch for the titles she never lost. Baszler asked who “we” was. Rodriguez smiled and Liv Morgan’s music played to a big pop from the crowd. Cole said that Morgan is back. Morgan made her way toward the ring. Rodriguez and Morgan stepped up to Baszler and Rousey. Baszler and Rousey backed up and held up the titles before they exited the ring. Cole said he would love to see a match between the two teams.

(McDonald’s Analysis: It’s crazy how the crowd is just completely apathetic to Rousey at this point. No way WWE can justify what they’re paying her. Anyway, the match was fine but I was hoping Fyre and Dawn would win to shake things up a bit. They held their own and the announcers did a good job putting over their dominance early in the contest. I liked the clean finish, but I wish they had given Fyre and Dawn a little bit more. Morgan being back is “meh” at best, but you can’t deny that she got a great reaction. I don’t get it, but it’s not all about what I want. If she’s over, she’s over. We’ll see where they go with this and if it amounts to anything worthwhile. Given the past of these titles, I’m going to assume probably not, but you never know. On another note, I really hope Baszler and Rousey don’t walk around with two sets of titles for very long, if at all.)

-They showed a graphic for Sheamus against Sikoa. Cole said this was breaking news and this will be tonight’s main event. Barrett then hyped the Grayson Waller Effect with Pretty Deadly as a graphic was shown. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: So what was the plan for the main event if Sikoa didn’t attack Holland and piss Sheamus off?)

-The ring announcer did the drawn out introduction for Grayson Waller. Waller introduced his show then reminded the ladies in the audience that he needs a green card. Waller then introduced Pretty Deadly.

[HOUR TWO]

-Pretty Deadly made their entrance. Cole threw to a recap of Pretty Deadly’s victory in last week’s Tag Team Gauntlet Match. Waller welcomed Pretty Deadly to his show. Waller said they deserve fancy chairs. Elton Prince said it’s their favorite talk show and it’s better than the K.O. Show. Waller said that is true. Waller said it’s nice to have a guest on the show with style and banter, because Americans don’t have good banter. Waller said they’ve had so much success in a short amount of time. He said they’ll face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed Tag Team titles next week on Smackdown. Kit Wilson said the match will be in their home country and they’re going to compete with the team that main evented Wrestlemania. Prince had to calm himself down as the crowd chanted. He said that Owens and Zayn can bicker, but Pretty Deadly is always on the same page. Waller interjected and called Pretty Deadly the iron man in last week’s tag team match. Pretty Deadly repeated the iron men line. Prince said there were times when they didn’t know they could go on. Wilson said they did it through blood, sweat, and tears, but they did it. They celebrated beating the Brawling Brutes, L.W.O., O.C., Hit Row, and the Street Profits. They took a small dig at each team then said they beat them.

-The Street Profits appeared on the stage. Montez Ford asked Angelo Dawkins if Pretty Deadly said their name. Dawkins said they did. Ford said that since the Profits are on Smackdown, Grayson Waller will have a season two. Ford then said that Pretty Deadly hadn’t been introduced to the smoke, so they’re going to show it to them. The Profits used their catchphrase and walked toward the ring. Cole said that the Street Profits will take on Pretty Deadly after the break. The Street Profits posed on the apron as they cut to break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Waller keeps getting this 9:00 spot but it’s more notable that it went to Pretty Deadly here. This was the best Grayson Waller Effect yet and the two sides played off of each other very well. I’m a huge fan of the Pretty Deadly act and they’re doing a good job on the mic so far. I really hope they don’t get relegated to being a joke as they’re super talented and could really offer something fresh in the Tag Division.)

-They showed a video for the Undertaker’s one man show then showed a graphic for Sheamus against Sikoa as Barrett and Cole hyped the match for later in the show.

(3) PRETTY DEADLY (Kit Wilson & Elton Prince) vs. STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Ford started with Wilson as the bell rang ten minutes past the hour. Ford took Wilson down with a headlock. Ford taunted Prince from the mat. Wilson got to his feet and reversed into a headlock of his own. Ford shot Wilson off into the ropes and the two bumped into each other. Dawkins tagged in and took Wilson down with a shoulder tackle. Wilson recovered and hit a forearm. Prince tagged in. They took Dawkins down with a double shoulder tackle. They followed it up with a combination splash and leg drop. Prince made the cover for a quick one count. Dawkins sent Prince to the corner and charged but Prince got a boot up. Prince went to the second rope and leapt off but Dawkins caught him with a right hand. Ford tagged in and landed a pair of dropkicks to Prince and Wilson. Ford then chopped Prince and ripped his top off. Prince charged Ford and Ford sent Prince over the top and to the floor. Ford put on Prince’s top and posed. The Street Profits ran and leapt over the top rope to take out Pretty Deadly with a pair of dives. The Profits celebrated in the ring. [c]

Wilson and Ford battled on the top rope. Ford tried to fight back with elbows. Wilson stayed on Ford and pulled at his face. Wilson set up for a back suplex but Ford shifted and landed on top of Wilson. Both men were down and crawled toward their corners. Both men made the tag. Dawkins took Prince down with a dropkick then ran the ropes and took Prince down with a corkscrew elbow. Prince went to the corner and Dawkins charged with the spin around splash followed by the neckbreaker variation. Dawkins made the cover for a two count. Dawkins took Prince down again. Ford got the tag and the Profits hit a double team. Ford made the cover but Wilson broke it up. Dawkins took out Wilson on the outside. Ford landed a Rock Bottom to Prince. Dawkins tagged in. Dawkins lifted Prince to his shoulders as Ford went to the top rope. Wilson shoved Ford off the top rope. Dawkins dropped Prince and shouted at Wilson. Prince rolled Dawkins up and Wilson grabbed Prince’s gear from the outside to make the assist as Pretty Deadly got the win.

WINNER: Pretty Deadly in 9:00

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good match. Those two teams worked really well together. I wouldn’t mind seeing that again with a little more time in a highlighted spot or on a PLE. That was good stuff. Another win for Pretty Deadly and another loss for the Street Profits. On the positive side, the Profits looked competitive here and weren’t jobbed out in three minutes like last week. I really hope all their losing is going somewhere. For the first time, Cole and Barrett didn’t seem to mention the Profits high draft status which could be a sign of things to come. That, or it’s a sign that they realized that sounds really stupid when all they do is lose. I heard on a few Torch podcasts this week that Ford could be turning on Dawkins after last week. That may still be in play as Dawkins was the one who took the fall here, again. I really don’t want to see a feud between these two, but I want them to break up badly.)

-They showed a recap of last week’s Grayson Waller Effect with Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. After the video, Charlotte Flair made her entrance in the arena. Cole called Charlotte one of the greatest of any era and said she could be a fifteen time Women’s Champion after next week. They showed a graphic for Charlotte against Asuka for the Women’s Championship next week on Smackdown. Cole hyped the match. They then showed a graphic for Charlotte’s match tonight, which is against Lacey Evans. Cole said the match will happen after the break. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Every time they announce a Lacey Evans match, I’m shocked she still works here. I can’t be the only one, right?)

-Lacey Evans made her entrance.

(4) CHARLOTTE FLAIR vs. LACEY EVANS

They locked up and Charlotte got a headlock. Evans shot Charlotte off the ropes and Charlotte took Evans down. Charlotte started to run the ropes and Evans dropped down. Charlotte walked over Evans. Charlotte hit Evans with a series of chops and the last one took Evans down. Charlotte went for a slam but Evans landed on her feet and shoved Charlotte into the corner before she pulled her down by the hair. Evans taunted Charlotte then climbed to the middle rope and played to the crowd. Evans went for a moonsault and Charlotte moved. Evans rolled through. Charlotte hit a backbreaker then mocked Evans salute. Charlotte tossed Evans with a suplex then kipped up. Charlotte measured Evans then took her down with a big boot. Charlotte grabbed Evans leg and pulled her around the ring. Charlotte put Evans in the Figure Eight and got the win.

WINNER: Charlotte Flair in 2:00

-Asuka attacked Charlotte before she could release the Figure Eight. Asuka kicked at Charlotte then saluted. Asuka danced her way up the ramp as Cole hyped the Women’s Championship match for next week on Smackdown. Barrett said it could be an all time classic.

-Cole threw to a video recap of Sikoa’s attack on Ridge Holland earlier in the show. The video then showed Sheamus’ challenge to Sikoa. After the videos, Sikoa made his entrance with Paul Heyman at his side. They showed a graphic for Sheamus against Sikoa. Cole said that Sikoa is in a foul mood after what the Usos did to Reigns and he’s going to take it out on Sheamus. Cole said the match is next as Sikoa posed in the ring. [c]

-Adam Pearce was on the phone. Bianca Belair appeared. Pearce said he was thinking about what Belair said last week. Belair said she will be ringside for the Women’s title match next week. Pearce asked what Belair would do if Asuka or Charlotte took a shot at her. Belair said she would defend herself if need be. Pearce told Belair that could be a problem, so she’s banned from ringside next week. Pearce then said that Belair would get a shot against the winner. Belair asked if it would be just like last time and said she’s just supposed to trust Pearce. Belair walked off.

-Cole and Barrett ran down the lineup for next weeks Smackdown with the Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Charlotte, the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match with Pretty Deadly against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, and the return of Roman Reigns to Smackdown.

-Sheamus made his entrance. Sheamus tried to get in Sikoa’s face but the ref held him back.

(5) SOLO SIKOA (w/ Paul Heyman) vs. SHEAMUS

The bell rang and the two men traded punches. Sheamus took Sikoa to the corner and beat on him. Sikoa fought out with a big punch then turned Sheamus into the corner and rained down punches. Sheamus answered and kicked Sikoa. Sheamus went for the Brogue Kick but Sikoa rolled to the outside. Sheamus dropped to the outside and came around the corner to take Sikoa down with a clothesline. Sheamus rolled Sikoa into the ring and followed him in but Sikoa caught Sheamus with a stomp. Sikoa punched at the back of Sheamus in the corner then drove his shoulder into him. Sheamus answered with punches and Sikoa fought back. Sikoa whipped Sheamus into the corner and charged but Sheamus caught Sikoa with a kick. Sheamus pulled himself to the top rope then jumped off with a clothesline. He covered Sikoa and got a one count. Sheamus looked at the ref in disbelief. Sheamus tried to slam Sikoa into the top turnbuckle but Sikoa blocked it and chopped at Sheamus. Sikoa took Sheamus to the corner and hit him with a series of punches. Sheamus kicked at Sikoa. Sikoa reversed a whip and went for a hip toss but Sheamus blocked and took Sikoa down with a clothesline. Sikoa went to the apron and Sheamus tried for Ten Beats but Sikoa fought Sheamus off. Sheamus went to the apron and lifted Sikoa to his shoulders. Sikoa got free then pushed Sheamus into the ring post. Sikoa pulled Sheamus down onto the apron. Sikoa lifted Sheamus to his shoulders and planted him with a Samoan Drop on the outside as they cut to break. [c]

Back from break, Sheamus was down and Sikoa was recovering. Sikoa stalked Sheamus. Sheamus crawled toward the corner. Sikoa charged but Sheamus got up and took Sikoa down with a clothesline. Sikoa punched at Sheamus. Sheamus staggered around the ring. Sheamus recovered with rights of his own. Sikoa sent Sheamus to the corner but Sheamus came out with a clothesline that took Sikoa down. Sheamus clothesline Sikoa in the corner then slammed him down. Sheamus sold his back then hit an Irish Curse Backbreaker on Sikoa. Sikoa went to the apron and Sheamus stalked him. The crowd cheered as Sikoa got to his feet on the apron. Sheamus grabbed Sikoa and hit Ten Beats. The crowd counted along as Sheamus got to ten. Sikoa collapsed and Sheamus went to the corner and continued to sell his back. Sheamus charged and Sikoa caught him with a superkick. Sheamus answered with a big knee and covered Sikoa for a two count. Sheamus pulled Sikoa to his feet then lifted Sikoa to his shoulders. Sheamus sold his back then lifted Sikoa up. Sheamus hit White Noise and got the cover but Sikoa kicked out at two again. Sheamus pulled Sikoa to his feet again and set up for a powerbomb. Sheamus lifted Sikoa and went for a Celtic Cross but Sikoa got free. Sikoa kicked Sheamus in the back then landed a Samoan Spike that sent Sheamus to the outside. Sikoa followed Sheamus out and Rock Bottom’ed him on the announce table. Sikoa set up Sheamus against the barricade. Sikoa backed off and charged. He hit a running butt bump on Sheamus through the barricade. The ref got between them and waved the match off.

WINNER: No Contest in 15:00

-Sheamus was down and medical staff came down to check on him. Sikoa took out the medical staff and hit one with the Samoan Spike. Sikoa dragged Sheamus away from the barricade and stood over him. The Usos’ music played and they came down the ramp. Sikoa got into the ring and prepared for the Usos. The Usos hit the ring and Jey hit a superkick, then Jimmy, then together. The Usos stood over the fallen Sikoa then left the ring. They showed the graphic for the Bloodline Civil War and Barrett and Cole hyped the match as the Usos taunted Heyman. The Usos took Sikoa down again then climbed the turnbuckles. The Usos came off with stereo splashes. Cole said that at Money in the Bank, it’s time for lockdown in the Uso Penitiary.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Despite the finish, that match was everything I’ve wanted to see from these two. Really good, hard-hitting, main event style match. Sikoa looked really good here with the exception of the slight botch on the big spot at the end. It’s a shame the camera caught him clearly putting himself through the barricade more than Sheamus. Because of this, it looked a little silly that the match was thrown out and medical staff ran down like Sheamus was seriously hurt. It’s a small thing, but hopefully everyone learns from it and it’s not as glaring the next time. This is probably why the spear through the barricade is used more often and is a safer spot. Anyway, the Usos appearance at the end was expected and they did exactly what I figured they would do. Of course, now the attention turns to Reigns’ reaction next week on Smackdown. This show was solid, but nothing of big time note happened. They set up a big episode for next week really well, and next week’s show is one of the more stacked Smackdown shows in a long time. It should be a great transition into Money in the Bank and it should be a great crowd in the UK.)

