FREE PODCAST 6/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (6-26-2013) Interview with EC3 discussing behind-the-scenes experience at NXT, being let go by WWE, more (116 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (6-26-2013) to PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill’s interview with Derrick Bateman, later known as EC3 in TNA and WWE. The first ten minutes features McNeill talking to PWTorch columnist Sean Radican about ROH Drama that week. Then, recent WWE wrestler Derrick Bateman joined the show to discuss with Pat and live callers his recent dismissal from WWE, why the “Mr. USA Guy” gimmick was dropped and what the plans were, tons of NXT behind-the-scenes stories, his future in wrestling, a big AIW show appearance this weekend, and more topics. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill was joined by PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell to discuss a busy news week, the Live Events Center, and more topics.

