FREE PODCAST 6/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Heydorn & Peteani: Bloodline Civil War hype, Jey Uso speaks, Women’s Tag Team Championship Unification Match, Sheamus vs. Sikoa, more (131 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and is joined by Frank Peteani from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown with callers and emailers. Discussion points include analysis of The Usos promo after turning on Roman Reigns last week, missing plot points in Jey’s story with Reigns and his brother, lack of hype for the women’s tag team unification match, Ronda Rousey’s ceiling in 2023 WWE, Montez Ford as a singles act, and much more. Enjoy!
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply