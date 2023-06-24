VIP AUDIO 6/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show (6-24-2005): Evaluation of WWE Draft, Cena’s move, should Styles replace Cole, what could lead to another boom period, Punk’s departure from ROH, does Triple H have chance to surpass Rock and Austin as all-time big star, more (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 24, 2005 episode of The Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller covering these topics:

An evaluation of the Draft Lottery this week and an overview so far plus a prediction on next week’s moves…

The ethnic stereotyping of the Mexicool gang and insight into each of the three wrestlers’ strengths and weaknesses as performers over the years…

Whether John Cena has benefited so far from being moved to Raw…

A match-by-match preview of Vengeance…

Reader questions on a variety of subjects are answered including what the “next huge angle” could be such as the NWO or Monday Night War that could lead to another boom period, or if those days are gone…

C.M. Punk’s final match with ROH turning out not to be his final match and whether there’s a downside to how it’s been handled…

Does Triple H have a realistic chance of ever being seen as a bigger star than either Rock or Steve Austin if he sticks around long enough as a main eventer in WWE and wins enough World Titles…

What the playing of Matt Hardy’s music and intro video on Monday probably means and whether it was a smart decision for Vince McMahon considering Hardy may be featured on TNA’s upcoming PPVs…

And a few quick pop culture thoughts on the NBA Championships series and the Michael Jackson verdict…

