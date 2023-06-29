FREE PODCAST 6/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review AML Wrestling Confrontation including Bailey vs. Brash, Ray vs. Attitude, Fatu vs. Bojack, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland head to Greensboro, North Carolina for AML Wrestling’s Confrontation, a solid wrestling card with an old-school feel headlined by Brad Attitude vs. Axton Ray for the AML title, Mike Bailey vs. Billy Brash, Jacob Fatu vs. Bojack, a potential farewell match for the Beer City Bruiser, the toughest tables ever, and much more. For VIP listeners, they appropriately go to VIP Wrestling for two special Matches – the tag team of Fly Def vs. Flip Gordon & Chandler Hopkins and Miranda Alize vs. Low Rider.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://factormeals.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply