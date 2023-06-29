FREE PODCAST 6/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review AML Wrestling Confrontation including Bailey vs. Brash, Ray vs. Attitude, Fatu vs. Bojack, more (87 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland head to Greensboro, North Carolina for AML Wrestling’s Confrontation, a solid wrestling card with an old-school feel headlined by Brad Attitude vs. Axton Ray for the AML title, Mike Bailey vs. Billy Brash, Jacob Fatu vs. Bojack, a potential farewell match for the Beer City Bruiser, the toughest tables ever, and much more. For VIP listeners, they appropriately go to VIP Wrestling for two special Matches – the tag team of Fly Def vs. Flip Gordon & Chandler Hopkins and Miranda Alize vs. Low Rider.

