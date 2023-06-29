FREE PODCAST 6/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Mick Karch talks Hennig family legacy, how close he came to joining the WWF, his stint with the AWA, Buck Zumhofe’s meltdown, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (6-14-2013), with longtime wrestling announcer Mick Karch who covers these subjects: The Hennig family legacy, how close he came to getting an announcing job in the WWF, his stint with the AWA, Buck Zumhoffe’s meltdown, and much more including callers and email questions.
