News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/29 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): AEW viewership drops for Collision and Dynamite, Money in the Bank previews, TV reviews, latest with UFC (100 min.)

June 29, 2023

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • Week two with Todd’s two new kittens.
  • Reaction to the big drop in AEW’s ratings for Dynamite and Collision.
  • Reviews of Rampage, Collision, and Dynamite.
  • Reviews of Smackdown and Raw.
  • Preview and predictions for WWE Money in the Bank
  • Review of NXT on USA.
  • Review of UFC Fight Night and a brief preview of this weekend’s event.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*