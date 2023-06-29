VIP AUDIO 6/29 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Cat interference continues, Seth’s character, Punk’s crowd reaction, Gordon Solie, Cody’s momentum, Nigel return, screwdrivers, Forbidden Door, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Ranking wrestling executives who conducted press conferences over the decades.

Has the pendulum swung in AEW’s favor over WWE regarding booking and show quality?

Can the Fiend be blamed for Seth Rollins’s empty character?

Pushing back against praise for C.M. Punk’s performance at Forbidden Door, and does he have to turn heel for this to be sustainable?

Should New Japan host its version of Forbidden Door?

What can be done to keep the momentum going with Cody?

Does the TBS Title look like it says “Hos”?

Brief (*) Joe Rogan talk again.

How good was Gordon Solie and where does he rank?

Will wrestling promo writers get in trouble for “borrowing” lines from others?

Latest TV shows Todd recommends.

Does the point at which Bryan Danielson breaks his arm change how to interpret his convulsions?

Does AEW book NJPW wrestlers uncharitably?

Is the screwdriver being overused as a weapon in AEW?

Should AEW stick with PPV or go to a more affordable streaming model like WWE has?

Hasn’t WWE put themselves in a tough spot by promoting Money in the Bank six days after Forbidden Door?

Does the wrestling media spent too much time discussing AEW considering the viewership gap between it and WWE?

Why didn’t Vince McMahon book more black wrestlers in top spots before The Rock and Booker T?

Dominik Mysterio, from child to adult.

Who were the worst tag team champions of all time?

How much of Punk being booed in Canada is a result of Canada being “Kenny Country” and will it change when they bring Collision back to the U.S. in a few weeks?

Is AEW moving forward too quickly with new TV and even acquiring new talent?

Would Collision exist if not for Punk?

Could Forbidden Door expand to two nights?

What cool matches could Nigel McGuiness have if he returns to have a string of matches?

What’s up with wrestlers quitting AAA?

