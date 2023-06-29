News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/29 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Cat interference continues, Seth’s character, Punk’s crowd reaction, Gordon Solie, Cody’s momentum, Nigel return, screwdrivers, Forbidden Door, more (75 min.)

June 29, 2023

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

  • Ranking wrestling executives who conducted press conferences over the decades.
  • Has the pendulum swung in AEW’s favor over WWE regarding booking and show quality?
  • Can the Fiend be blamed for Seth Rollins’s empty character?
  • Pushing back against praise for C.M. Punk’s performance at Forbidden Door, and does he have to turn heel for this to be sustainable?
  • Should New Japan host its version of Forbidden Door?
  • What can be done to keep the momentum going with Cody?
  • Does the TBS Title look like it says “Hos”?
  • Brief (*) Joe Rogan talk again.
  • How good was Gordon Solie and where does he rank?
  • Will wrestling promo writers get in trouble for “borrowing” lines from others?
  • Latest TV shows Todd recommends.
  • Does the point at which Bryan Danielson breaks his arm change how to interpret his convulsions?
  • Does AEW book NJPW wrestlers uncharitably?
  • Is the screwdriver being overused as a weapon in AEW?
  • Should AEW stick with PPV or go to a more affordable streaming model like WWE has?
  • Hasn’t WWE put themselves in a tough spot by promoting Money in the Bank six days after Forbidden Door?
  • Does the wrestling media spent too much time discussing AEW considering the viewership gap between it and WWE?
  • Why didn’t Vince McMahon book more black wrestlers in top spots before The Rock and Booker T?
  • Dominik Mysterio, from child to adult.
  • Who were the worst tag team champions of all time?
  • How much of Punk being booed in Canada is a result of Canada being “Kenny Country” and will it change when they bring Collision back to the U.S. in a few weeks?
  • Is AEW moving forward too quickly with new TV and even acquiring new talent?
  • Would Collision exist if not for Punk?
  • Could Forbidden Door expand to two nights?
  • What cool matches could Nigel McGuiness have if he returns to have a string of matches?
  • What’s up with wrestlers quitting AAA?

