7/1 AEW COLLISION TV REPORT: Keller’s report on Samoa Joe vs. Strong, Juice vs. Starks, Hobbs vs. Dustin, MJF and Miro in action

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with soundbites from active wrestlers. Powerhouse Hobbs with Q.T. Marshall, Dustin Rhodes, Roderick Strong, and Samoa Joe talked about their respective matches.

-The Collision opening aired with “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” theme.

-Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness hyped the line-up for the show as pryo blasted on the stage.

(1) MJF vs. KIP MORST

MJF made his ring entrance to face a hand-picked opponent, who was announced as being from Hamilton, Ontario. MJF attacked him before the bell and hit Heat Seeker. He let up on his cover before three and then applied a LeBell Lock for the tapout win instead. Kelly said MJF had final say on his opponent.

WINNER: MJF in under 30 seconds.

-MJF ripped on Ontario and the fans after the match. He told them to keep their “Hillbilly white trash mouths shut.” Kelly said, “How dare you!” He said he wanted the day off. He said Hamilton is full of the most worthless, dumb pieces of trash he’s ever seen. He said he’ll actually put his title on the line against someone else from Hamilton and put his title on the line, at which point Ethan came out. Out walked a wrestler whose weight MJF made fun of. Ethan Page came out and walked past the other guy. Kelly said Ethan was a former henchman for MJF. MJF said he’s not at his level. Ethan slapped the mic out of his hand. He got fired up and said MJF doesn’t know what he’s capable of. He added that those in the back who know what he’s capable of seem to not give a crap.

Ethan talked about his father locating in Hamilton and working hard. He said people tried to hold him back, but his dad didn’t listen and went on to be a president of several companies. He said that taught him not to listen to people like him. He called MJF “a bare minimum bitch.” Ethan said MJF can walk around with that belt, but he’s not the champion that represents the company in his eyes. He said the company asks him to promote events, not MJF. He said he flew to Calgary on 24 hours notice to promote the Canadian tour. Ethan said his wife asked him when the company will pay him back for all he does for it. He said in due time, and his time is tonight. He told MJF to go through with the title match against him. MJF agreed and handed the ref his belt.

(2) MJF vs. ETHAN PAGE – AEW World Hvt. Title match

When Ethan set up an early Ego’s Edge, MJF slipped free. Kelly said if Ethan hits that, they’ll have a new AEW Champion. (With all the major finishers being kicked out of in pro wrestling these days, that’s an absurd overstatement.) MJF took Ethan down and grounded him with a leglock. He shifted into a half Boston Crab at 3:00. Ethan tried to fight out, but MJF resisted and cinched it on tighter. Ethan grabbed the bottom rope to force a break. They cut the first split-screen break at 4:00 [c/ss]

During the break, MJF set up a Heat Seeker, but Ethan backdropped out of it, sending MJF to the floor. Ethan leaped off the ring apron and knocked MJF down, but sold a knee injury upon landing. He limped into the ring where MJF clipped his leg and took control again. Back from the break, Ethan took over. When he climbed to the top rope, MJF popped up and knocked him off balance. When he went for a superplex, though, Ethan countered and landed a leaping powerslam. Ethan again clutched his knee in pain and couldn’t go for an immediate cover. Ethan went for an Ego’s Edge, but his knee gave out again. MJF dragon screw leg whipped Ethan’s leg in the ropes and then hit a Heat Seeker for the win.

WINNER: MJF in 11:00 to retain the AEW World Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was a solid match, but nothing that’s going to make people reevalute how Ethan has been featured lately. Overall, though, a good opening segment for Collision.)

(3) DUSTIN RHODES vs. POWERHOUSE HOBBS (w/Q.T. Marshall) – Owen Hart Tournament match

Hobbs controlled most of the early action. Kelly said Rhodes isn’t at the end of his career, but he can see the end from where he’s standing. A few minutes in, Marshall threw Rhodes into the ringpost. Kelly noted that Rhodes was bleeding as they cut to a partial split-screen break. [c/pss]

Rhodes landed a piledriver for a near fall. He followed up later with a Canadian Destroyer variation that didn’t look smooth but did look effective, leading to another near fall. When Marshall stepped onto the ring apron, Rhodes punched him. Marshall took a cartoon bump off the ring apron. Hobbs landed a sudden spinebuster for a two count. Nigel said nobody has kicked out of Hobbs’s spinebuster. Hobbs absorbed the kickout and set up another move, but Rhodes blocked it and then landed his signature snap powerslam for a near fall.

Rhodes set up a figure-four, but Hobbs kicked him away. Marshall punched Rhodes from ringside. Hobbs then gave Rhodes a spinebuster for the win.

WINNER: Hobbs in 11:00 to advance.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m a fan of Dustin and wish AEW had been utilizing him more in these last few years. That said, given how infrequently Dustin wrestles, and how important Hobbs is to Collision’s roster depth at the top of the card, Hobbs gave too much to Dustin in this one.)

-The announcers commented on the Owen Hart Tournament brackets, with Hobbs advancing to the semi-finals where he’ll face the winner of the Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson match later.

-A vignette hyped the Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong match, billed as the main event tonight. Strong said this is a chance for him to beat someone he’s looked up to his entire career.

(4) MIRO vs. ANTHONY HENRY

Nigel noted he’s been renouncing everyone including God and his wife. Henry was announced as being part of the Work Horsemen tag team. Miro stomped away at Henry in the corner and then gut-wrench suplexed him across the ring. Miro pounded Henry’s chest in the style Sheamus does these days. He let out a roar and charged Henry in the corner, but Henry lifted his boot. He then leaped at Miro with a double-stomp. Miro fought back and shoved him down hard, but Henry dropkicked his legs and landed a high kick. Miro absorbed elbows to the side of his head and chokeslammed Henry hard. Henry looked like he took a hard bump there. Miro kicked him in the head and then let out his big yell, “Game over!” He applied his Camel Clutch finisher for the win. He held on for several seconds after the bell.

WINNER: Miro in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good use of TV time to continue to re-introduce Miro to the AEW audience and let him look dominant and do this signature moves.)

-Tony Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced Bullet Club Gold. Jay White, Juice Robinson, and Austin & Colten Gunn came out. White told Schiavone he’s too low key. He introduced Austin & Colten. He said this is the golden era of Bullet Club and they will show that tonight. As Schiavone began to talk, Austin put his finger on Schiavone’s mouth and told him to shut up. Colten and Austin touted White and Juice. Then they talked about all of the wrestlers and teams they’ve defeated this year. When Austin said they’re the future, Colten said they’re actually the present. A “C.M. Punk” chant rang out. Schiavone revealed that other Bullet Club Gold members won’t be allowed at ringside later. White accused Schiavone of having something to do with that decision.

White then turned to addressing Punk. He said when he returned, he had a bag with something golden in it. He said if it’s his AEW World Hvt. Championship, he suggested he leave it in the bag. He said Punk has their attention now. Then he challenged FTR to defend their titles against him and Juice. “Then it will really be top guys out, Gunns up.”

(Keller’s Analysis: That was the most Jay White’s been able to shine on the mic and it’s a sample of what he should have been doing from his start as a full time AEW heel.)

-Backstage, Ricky Starks, FTR, and Punk were standing backstage. Lexi Nair interviewed Punk. He suggested White buy himself a replica belt at AEWShop and parade around as AEW Champion like “Max” did. Punk said the Gunns appear to be his bodyguards, but he said he doesn’t need body guards because he has friends. Cash Wheeler said the Gunns are shooting blanks. Dax they accept their challenge for this week or next week or whenever. Starks said now that Bullet Club are banned from ringside, Juice has to fight alone and Juice won’t like what that means. “It will end up the same way you and I tangled the first time: Bullet Club down, ‘Absolute’ Ricky Starks up,” he closed with. They showed Bullet Club Gold watching from the ring and reacting.

[HOUR TWO]

(5) RICKY STARKS vs. JUICE ROBINSON

A minute in, Juice dropped down as Starks ran the ropes. Starks tripped and stumbled hard into the middle rope. Juice laid back for a few seconds and then went on the attack. Starks was checking his right eye. He seemed to recover well after a minute and began selling Juice’s attack on his leg. They cut to a split-screen break at 4:00 with Juice in control. [c/ss]

Juice grounded Starks with matwork during the break. He stayed in control after the break.