WWE Money in the Bank 2023 winners crowned

Damian Priest and Iyo Sky are the new Mr. and Ms. Money in the Bank winners in WWE.

Priest defeated LA Knight, Logan Paul, Butch, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura to secure his first-ever Money in the Bank briefcase. Knight looked to have the match won and had the briefcase in his hands while on the top the ladder before Priest quickly climbed and grabbed him. Priest then tossed Knight off the ladder with a suplex before reaching up and grabbing it himself.

After the win, Priest was interviewed backstage and said that all options were on the table for him in terms of how he’d use his championship open contract.

On the women’s side of things, Iyo Sky looked to be out of the match after her partner, Bayley, pushed her off the ladder as she was about to grab the briefcase. Bayley climbed the ladder and battled with Becky Lynch. Eventually, Iyo Sky returned with a pair of handcuffs that had been a part of the match earlier on. Sky handcuffed Lynch and Bayley to one another, preventing them from climbing high enough to grab the briefcase and win. Sky then climbed over Bayley and pulled the briefcase down to win.

