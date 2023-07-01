John Cena returns, calls for a WrestleMania in London

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena made his return to the WWE at Money in the Bank in London.

Cena made a surprise appearance to a raucous response from the 02 arena audience. Inside the ring, Cena thanked the audience for their reaction and then told the crowd that backstage WWE officials didn’t believe in the London crowd as an audience. Cena said he disagreed and then made a public call for WWE to hold a WrestleMania in London.

Before Cena could go any further, Grayson Waller interrupted Cena and said there should be a WrestleMania in Australia instead. Waller invited Cena to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect during an Australia WrestleMania and Cena declined. Waller said that nobody is allowed to say no to an invite to his show. He knocked Cena to the mat and taunted him, but was then hit with an AA.

Cena hasn’t been on WWE television since losing to Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

CATCH-UP: Drew McIntyre returns at Money in the Bank