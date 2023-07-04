7/4 NXT REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad loser leaves town, Thorpe vs. Kemp in NXT Underground, what’s next for Hayes and Breakker, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

JULY 4, 2023

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): McKenzie Mitchell

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with panning shots of the crowd as Vic Joseph welcomed viewers on Independence Day. Blair Davenport’s music hit for her match with Roxanne Perez. As expected, Perez attacked during the entrance. She threw her into the barricade – still in the smoke from the entrance – and then threw her into the ring.

(1) ROXANNE PEREZ vs. BLAIR DAVENPORT – Singles match

The ref didn’t really check on Davenport and just waited for her to rise to call for the bell. Perez sent her outside and hit a lope, then Davenport went to the other side and Perez hit a crossbody from the apron. Back in the ring, she went for a side Russian leg sweep, but Davenport blocked. Perez hit on a second attempt for a two-count. They seem to be moving a half-step slow. Davenport caught a kick and hit a huge lariat, then a shining wizard to Perez, leaning against the bottom rope for a two-count. Davenport looked for more strong style strikes, but Perez dodged and rolled her up for a quick pin and then a shotgun dropkick. Perez tried to whip Davenport across, but the bigger and strong woman prevented that. They then traded blows before Perez was rammed into the top turnbuckle. Davenport slowed it down, trying to go corner to corner, but Perez blocked and kicked her. When she went to the top, Davenport shoved her outside and then hit a double stomp to the back of Perez from the apron to the outside (and Joseph, it is NOT picture-in-picture, it’s split-screen ya donk!) [c]

They returned with Perez using her speed for a rollup, but Davenport kept on her. Perez hit a wheelbarrow, but had it blocked into a belly-to-back by Davenport for a two-count. Davenport applied an arm lock to Perez. They showed a graphic for NXT Underground with Gable Steveson in the graphic with Eddy Thorpe. Perez went for her running uppercut in the corner, but Davenport caught her and placed her on top. She went for an avalanche belly-to-back (after some jostling for balance), but Perez turned and landed on her in a splash. Both women were slow to their feet, then traded forearms in the center of the ring, not a smart idea for Perez. Perez didn’t back down, though, and hit a series of chops, but ran right into a stiff forearm for a two-count.

Perez dodged a corner attack, Davenport bucked her off of a Pop Rocks attempt in the corner, but ate a crossbody for a two-count. Perez just started slapping Davenport across the back, then gave her a surprising lariat that sent Davenport over the top. Davenport sidestepped a blow on the outside, but Perez nailed her. Davenport then dodged a rush and Perez went into the steps. Davenport then hit a ramming knee to Perez against the stairs. Perez just made the count, barely rolling in, looking lifeless. Davenport lifted her into a falcon arrow (Perez didn’t jump much on the lift) for a two-count. A kamigoye from Davenport, then another hit for the win.

WINNER: Blair Davenport at 12:00 (two kamigoye)

-McKenzie Mitchell was in the back with Ivy Nile, asking about the loser leaves town. She said she’s nervous, and she asked why they accepted the challenge. Tiffany Stratton interrupted, upset that Mitchell wasn’t interviewing her instead. Nile said everyone saw her tap out, but Stratton asked if the ref saw, so not everyone. Nile said if she was in there, “you’d bet your ass the whole world will see you tap out.” Nile left and Stratton asked if Nile leaves if The Creed Brothers lose. Mitchell informed her no. Stratton huffed and then left.

-Mustafa Ali made his entrance for his somewhat grudge match with Tyler Bate. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: I just couldn’t escape the feeling that they were moving just a tad slower. However, what was good is Davenport showing more of her physical, aggressive style and using that to bring out the same in Perez, who we’ve seen do this at times notably against Meiko Satomura. Davenport getting the win here seems to indicate that Perez will stay away from the championship picture while Davenport continues to climb. I predicted she would be the one to beat Stratton for the title once Stratton’s face turn happens; let’s see if that turns out to be the case.)

-They returned with a video on Baron Corbin, saying last Tuesday sucked as he lost to Carmelo Hayes. He said he’s embarrassed and pissed off. There were shots of hunting trophies, a big house, an alcohol cellar, and all those perks, but Corbin said he doesn’t have the reputation. He said he’s seen as safe and good, but he wants to be feared and respected. He asked who’s next for Corbin now and to dictate his future, he can’t bank on the past; he has to kill it. They showed him taking relics of his terrible gimmicks of the last eight years, even back to the Lone Wolf, and then tossing them into a furnace with images of each gimmick. He said no more gimmicks, no nonsense, no bullshit.

-Bate made his entrance in a boxer’s robe.

(2) TYLER BATE vs. MUSTAFA ALI – Singles match

Ali grinned connivingly as Bate glared at him. They locked up with Bate throwing him off and glaring some more. A test of strength followed, with Bate forcing Ali to the mat, Ali bridging to prevent the pin and then turning it on Bate with a go-behind. Bate then reversed position, hands still clasped, but Ali turned it into a schoolboy, then Bate with a schoolboy, then a stare off. The test of strength was broken the second time by Ali, grabbing an arm, but Bate used his unique movements to reverse. Ali used the ropes to help by flipping and then turning it into a side headlock. Ali hooked the bottom rope to prevent the push off. He maintained control until bouncing off of the ropes with a shoulder tackle and then mocked Bate’s pose. Ali then countered a kick into a backslide for a two-count. They then traded a bunch of pin combos that I can’t keep up with, but is my exact kind of wrestling. A furious pace of counters and reversals ended with Ali turning it into a crossface, but then Bate countered into an ankle lock. Ali shoved Bate in the corner and hit an elbow, but Bate responded. They then kept trading positions and hitting elbows, chops, and strikes. Ali got the better, but ate a dropkick from Bate right to the face off of a rope run. Bate hit his European uppercut from the second rope and then sent Ali outside. He followed and hit another running uppercut. [c]

Bate was in control with a series of uppercuts as they returned, then hit a backbody drop. Ali dodged a corner attack, then hit an enziguri combo to block Bop and Bang, but Bate hit Bang as Ali went for the rolling neckbreaker. Bate went for the Tyler Driver 97, but Ali flipped out and hit a thrust kick to the face. Ali then put him in a nasty SFT, wrenching like John Cena never did unless he had a chain. Bate fought out and deadlifted Ali on his shoulders from the ground and did the airplane spin, but Ali ended with a tornado DDT, draping his arm over for a two-count, both men looking dazed and confused.

Both men were slow, Ali because he was frustrated. Ali hit a rope run, but was sent over the top. He landed on his feet, but Bate flew over the top and easily cleared the top rope. On reentry, he ate a kick and then Ali hit a middle rope tope. Bate ducked and then hit his rebound lariat. He was slow to the cover, though. Bate hit a scoop slam, then another, and went to the top, probably for a spiral tap. Indeed he went for it, but crashed as Ali moved. Ali went to the top and set, but Bate met him. These two were showing the effects of the match with great selling. Bate went to the top for a Spanish fly I think. Bate almost lost his balance, but Ali held him, then made him trip, crotching himself on the top. Ali hit a 450 where Bate at the last moment moved right into better position; well done. Ali then challenged Wes Lee at the Great American Bash for the North American Championship, speaking to the camera. I said when he appeared on NXT that this is the man I want to see defeat Lee!

WINNER: Mustafa Ali at 13:32 (450 splash)

-Joseph and Booker T then hyped the Bash and threw back to Mitchell.

-Mitchell was with Joe Gacy and Ava. She asked about pushing them into this match. He said he would never do anything like that. Ava said The Dyad are two integral roots for Schism and The Creed Brothers will finally be gone from NXT. Gacy said the right team will win and Mitchell asked what he means. Ava berated her. Gacy said it’s OK and tonight, they eliminate a problem from NXT forever. It seems likely he’s going to cause The Dyad to lose with how cryptic he was about which team. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: I really don’t know what I can say about that match other than it’s right at the center of my Venn diagram of professional wrestling. Just a fantastic TV match that I wish didn’t have a commercial break. Go out of your way to watch this match.)

-They returned with Tatum Paxley already in the ring, finishing her entrance. Kelani Jordan made her entrance with Dana Brooke. I think this is her NXT TV debut match, so Paxley is taking the loss here. She got a great pop from the crowd, and showed off her gymnastics background during her entrance.

(3) KELANI JORDAN vs. TATUM PAXLEY – Singles match

Paxley just glared a hole into Jordan. Remember, Stratton’s base is also gymnastics, and she had one of the quickest improvements in NXT history. Jordan hit a quick pin, but Paxley grabbed the arm. Jordan flipped out and hit an arm drag. It’s a stark contrast with Paxley in all black and Jordan in all hot pink. Jordan used some great gymnastics movement to use the ropes and hit a fluid arm drag, holding onto the left arm. Paxley grabbed the hair, but ate a shoulder tackle. She instead hit a big back elbow on Jordan, then sent her into the corner and hit a delayed pendulum backbreaker, nicely done. A splashing elbow resulted in a two-count, then Paxley stayed on her with a rear chin lock, placing the knee firmly in the back. Paxley hit some stiff shots, then wrenched on the face. Paxley went for another backbreaker, but Jordan flipped out and then hit a Stundog Millionaire.

WINNER: Kelani Jordan at 2:48 (Stundog Millionaire)

-Cora Jade’s music hit. She hit the entrance and mockingly congratulated Jordan. She said a friend of Brooke is an enemy of hers. She doesn’t need friends, mentors, or the fans, saying they have zero effect on her. Jordan interrupted and said Jade seems hyped up. Jordan then challenged her to a match right then. Jade wasn’t in wrestling gear and said don’t tell her what to do, ever.

CHASE U

Students chanted welcome back as Andre Chase was at the podium. He first recognized MVP Duke Hudson for stepping up in Chase’s absence, teaching class and grading papers to make the university thrive. Hudson, still holding the trophy, shook Chase’s hand and stood for a bit. He was told to take a seat and then told “Nick” to get out of his seat. Chase then recognized the “uncrowned” Women’s NXT Champion. He said she’d be champion if it wasn’t for these two clowns, Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey. A student asked Chase if that means they won’t be guest lecturing. Chase was about to blow up when Hudson took over and berated the student in Andre Chase style. Chase approved, then said damn, it feels good to be back. That was…a segment.

-They showed the refs and crew taking apart the ropes for NXT Underground, the overlapping match into hour two. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: I’m still high on Paxley and it was clear she was calling things in the ring. That’s good news for her because even if she doesn’t end up at the top of the division, you always need people you can rely on to call matches, especially with newer and less experienced wrestlers – which Paxley kind of is herself. Jordan looked good, but my concerns have to do with her ability to turn from just a pure bubbly babyface into something more. Show us layers in the next few weeks. However, she did just fine on the mic in my first time hearing her, a far cry from Shayna Baszler telling Ronda Rousey “we’re all sick and tired of trying to listen to you speak on a mic.” PHEW, SHAYNA!)

-Thorpe made his entrance, accompanied by Steveson. I think this is the latter’s first time at ringside. The ring was lined with wrestlers from the back. Kemp then entered.

(4) EDDY THORPE (w/Gable Steveson) vs. DAMON KEMP – NXT Underground

Remember, the untold thing here is that Kemp and Steveson are brothers so Thorpe should have the advantage if Steveson taught him everything about his brother. Alicia Taylor gave formal introductions with an old school mic. You can only win by KO, TKO, or sub.

[HOUR TWO]

Ref Daryl Sharma was in all black instead of the striped shirt. Kemp caught a kick and hit a takedown, mounting with some GNP. Thorpe kicked him off and hit an upkick, but ate a big Matt Hughes to Frank Trigg takedown across the ring. Kemp went for the RNC, but Thorpe blocked enough only to eat a big knee to the side. Kemp mounted again, took the back, but Thorpe reversed position into full guard. He stood for a falling punch, but Kemp used that to reverse position into mount again. Thorpe reversed and hit a big punch from the full guard. They rolled outside (DANTE CHEN SIGHTING), then Kemp used a woman on the outside and shoved her into Thorpe. He hit some more shots as Steveson looked on, concerned. Kemp threw Thorpe into the barricade, then taunted his brother as he threw Thorpe over again. Steveson tried to encourage Thorpe, who used the position to lock in a triangle armbar. Kemp just lifted him and powerbombed him into the apron.

Kemp hit basically a deadlift German, bringing Thorpe back into the ring. A graphic showed Bron Breakker would appear tonight. Thorpe hit a side kick to the gut, but Kemp hit basically a spinebuster takedown into a RNC, but the arm wasn’t underneath the neck, making it more of a neck crank. Thorpe threw Kemp off, then hit a push kick, body kick, and a German of his own. He then hit a Saito suplex. However, Kemp hit a stiff right hook to the jaw and both men fell to the mat. Steveson was furiously coaching Thorpe, who hit a counter knee to Kemp’s mouth on the TD attempt. Steveson then climbed the steps only to see Kemp hit an overhead belly-to-belly to Thorpe TO THE OUTSIDE! HOLY S**T!. Steveson shoed the gold medal to encourage Thorpe, but Kemp pounced someone into the barricade as Steveson dodged. He then missed Thorpe and hit the post on a rush. Thorpe hit a suplex, then on the mat, hit a flying triangle armbar. Kemp powerbombed him, but Thorpe rained down elbows in the sub like a Diaz brother.

WINNER: Eddy Thorpe at 7:27 (TKO from triangle armbar elbows)

-After the match some random dude went for Steveson, then another, and then I think Myles Bourne. Steveson hit them all with different suplexes until a bugger man stepped to him. They glared at each other only for Steveson to hit him with an overhead as well.

-Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams were in the back and asked who’s next. Hayes said Damian Priest has the briefcase and no one is safe, so they invited all of Judgement Day, calling themselves the judge, jury, and executioner. It works since they’re already embroiled with them thanks to Finn Balor a couple of weeks ago and Rhea Ripley thereafter.

-Jacy Jayne made her entrance. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: There was a bout a decade where I didn’t miss a single UFC event, even undercard matches, before grad school and life caught up to me about eight years ago. This match allowed me to tap into that knowledge and provided a nice synergy. I think NXT did this better than Raw – and they should have with all the time between – as I think the more intimate setting of NXT makes it seem that much more gritty. Both men performed well and we’re seeing the gradual exposure of Steveson to the crowd and viewing audience.)

-They returned with Stacks visiting Tony D’Angelo. Stacks looked smug as D’Angelo yelled at him. D’Angelo yelled about the tape as Stacks said he made a good deal for the both of them. Joe Coffey then appeared with Stacks. D’Angelo yelled why he made a deal with the rat. Stacks said he would never betray him. Stacks said it’s him vs. Coffey next week and if he wins, D’Angelo’s charges will be dropped and they get a tag title shot. Coffey said if he wins, D’Angelo will stay until his trial date, which he’s been informed he has a good chance of being found guilty. He yelled at Stacks, then Coffey said it was Stacks’ idea. D’Angelo was incredulous that he could win in a three-on-one situation. Stacks said since D’Angelo has been locked up, business is good and the underboss is making moves. Stacks said it was his decision and D’Angelo’s going to have to live with it. He stormed off. Coffey said goodbye don and laughed as he walked away. D’Angelo smashed the phone.

-Lyra Valkyria made her entrance.

(5) LYRA VALKYRIA vs. JACY JAYNE – Grudge match

They locked up with Jayne quickly hitting a gut knee and yelling about being punched in the face. After some corner work, she jawed with the ref, allowing Valkyria to escape and hit a sunset flip, then an arm drag. She held onto the left arm, but Jayne used the hair to break the hold only to eat a shoulder tackle. Valkyria cartwheeled out of a hip toss and took Jayne down with another arm drag. Valkyria interlocked their left fingers and lifted Jayne into a slam, still holding onto the left arm. Jayne used her longer legs to put Valkyria into a head scissors. Valkyria tried fighting out and finally kipped out. She caught a boot, but ate a forearm instead. She dodged a corner attack and hit a rollup as the crowd “Gigi’s better.” Valkyria went for her dropkick through the middle rope, but Jayne caught her and basically hit the Glam Slam/Jaded onto the apron from the outside. [c]

Jayne had Valkyria basically in a Walls of Jericho as they returned, extreme angle and torque. Valkyria was finally able to flip her off with her legs, then caught her in a victory roll, crucifix into a sunset flip, but then ate a kick to the face. Valkyria dodged the corner cannonball. Valkyria had a huge rad mark on the right side of her face. Valkyria then exploded with strikes and combos, hitting a bicycle kick as well. She rushed the corner, hit the apron, then leaped in with a leg drop for a two-count. Jayne rolled out and this time at the dropkick through the middle ropes. She rolled Jayne back in and then climbed to the top. She went for the shotgun dropkick, but Jayne moved and then hit a senton for a two-count. Jayne went for her discus kick, but Valkyria dodged and hit an enziguri, then finished with a Renan Barao-like spinning back kick. Jayne attacked right after the match, then grabbed Valkyria’s wings from her entrance with the feathers from the Morrigan. She plucked a few and then threw it into Valkyria.

WINNER: Lyra Valkyria at 8:52 (spinning back kick)

-They showed Noam Dar in the back in a suit, talking to his love (Heritage Cup). He said he even talks to her in his sleep and he’s going crazy. He said she said it’d be forever and he needs her back in his life, that she completes him. Meta-Four appeared to console him. Lash Legend said they have to take care of this (Dar) pronto. They dragged him away as he cried for the Heritage Cup.

-They showed Kiana James on the phone in the back. She had a “wet paint” sign on her office door. She entered and Dolin had done work to the office (I presume). It said PHONY in big red letters. A card from Dolin said you can’t outrun your past.

-Von Wagner was beating on Big Body Javier Bernal after mocking Wagner on Twitter earlier today. Wagner was just tossing him into barricade time and time again, then went for a powerbomb through the announce table. Mr. Stone stopped him and told him to do it in the ring. He went to throw Bernal into the crowd, but Stone stopped him again, trying to reason with him. The crowd chanted table, the first time any of them have cheered for anything Wagner. He cleared the table and indeed (safely) powerbombed Bernal through the table. Bernal must have landed on some equipment because he was writhing in pain, clutching his back instead of the usual sell of being knocked out. Wagner looked around at the crowd, seemingly surprised he was being cheered.

-Another Lucien Price and Bronco Nima vignette in a Dodge Challenger outside of the store from their other vignettes. They firmly set their sights on the tag team division, reiterating they’re brothers not by blood, but heard. Nima said they have a new place to unleash this anger they’ve had their whole lives. They said they’re on their way and they debut next week. Yes!

-Schism made their entrance for The Dyad’s match. The Creed Brothers entered next.

(6) THE CREED BROTHERS (w/Ivy Nile) vs. THE DYAD (Rip Fowler & Jagger Reed w/Joe Gacy & Ava) – Loser leaves town tag team match

Jagger Reed and Rip Fowler attacked prior to the bell. Reed went to the top, but Brutus shoved him into said corner. Julius climbed his brother’s back and hit a superplex. Brutus hit a diving Brutus Ball to Fowler outside, kind of. Julius hit a shooting star to Reed, but Gacy dragged Reed out. The ref threw him out. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Every match that Jayne and Dolin face a different opponent, and the same for Valkyria and Jade, it’s obvious it’s just a chemistry issue between them. That was a perfectly decent match between the two with no noticeable hiccups to my eye. Valkyria is definitely the wrestler on a higher trajectory, so her getting the win here was the only call, especially after she punked Jayne the past few weeks.)