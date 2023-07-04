VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1831 (July 4, 2023): Keller’s WWE Money in the Bank PPV Report with star ratings, PPV Roundtable Reviews, Parks column on big pro wrestling events since Reigns last lost, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1831

Cover-dated July 4, 2023

LINK: 1831 PWTorch Newsletter PDF

–LIST OF ALL LATEST NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK FOR ALL 2021 NEWSLETTERS

–CLICK HERE FOR DIRECTORY OF ALL PAST NEWSLETTERS BY YEAR

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s PPV Report with star ratings on WWE Money in the Bank… WWE MITB PPV Roundtable Reviews… Greg Parks looks at all the big events in pro wrestling industry since Reigns last got pinned… Keller’s TV Reports on Smackdown, Dynamite, and Collision… Torch Newswire… And more…

PWTORCH NEWSLETTERS – in both PDF and ALL-TEXT formats are for VIP subscribers only.

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO (app users hard-press the link to activate)