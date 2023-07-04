NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 1 result – NJPW IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Drilla Moloney & Clark Connors

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW crowned new IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions earlier today at NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 1.

The match began similar to the previous match between The War Dogs and Bishamon with both teams brawling at the ringside area. Clark Connors and Drilla Moloney took things a step further, as they brawled all the way to the second level of Korakeun Hall. Connors ended up taking Akira all the way to the top of the venue where he tossed him into a door.

It appeared that The War Dogs were going to launch TJP down a tunnel when Akira came out of nowhere to wipe them out with spectacular dive to wipe them out. From that point forward, the match featured a lot of back and forth action with Akira standing out with his high flying. At one point he hit a destroyer off of Connor’s back onto Maloney. The action down the stretch saw a red hot crowd get behind TJP and Akira as they tried to get revenge on Moloney for turning on them last month at Dominion.

At one point Moloney and Connors had TJP isolated late in the match and Moloney went for a spear on TJP, but Akira came out of nowhere to make the save and he hit Connors instead. That would be the last mistake The War Dogs made, as Moloney countered a dive from Akira on the floor a short time later and sent him into the barricade. The War dogs then finished off TJP with a suplex/top rope spear combination for the win at just over fifteen-and-a-half minutes to become the new IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Team Champions.