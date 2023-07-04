NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 1 result – NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto vs. Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

New Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions were crowned at the NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 1 PPV earlier today.

The War Dogs (Alex Coughlin & Gabe Kidd) beat Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Bishamon (Yoshi-Hashi & Hirooki Goto) after hitting the Hijack Piledriver on Hashi in a match that went a little over 12 minutes.

Coughlin and Kidd surprised Hashi and Goto before the bell rang with a double belt shot that got them a very quick nearfall on Hashi. The War Dogs then tossed their opponents to the floor and worked them over for a long period of time before the action went back into the ring. The War Dogs were dominant for the first five minutes, but then Bishamon mounted a comeback and nearly had Kidd finished multiple times with Naruku, but they were unable to put him away.

In the end the War Dogs were able to isolate Hashi and hit their finisher to get the win. After the match, they put a beating on both Hashi and Goto. They laid them both out with belt shots before Kidd got on the mic and said they would beat Bishamon for the IWGP Hvt. Tag Team Championship tomorrow at NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 2.