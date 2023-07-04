VIP AUDIO 7/4 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – Post-PPV Roundtable on WWE Vengeance: A must-see event of the year including Batista-Triple H main event, Michaels vs. Angle, Cena vs. Christian vs. Jericho (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our post-PPV coverage of the WWE Vengeance PPV from July 17, 2005.

First up was a rapid-fire post-event analysis with PWTorch editor Wade Keller with Jason Powell analyzing the PPV as a must-see event of the year including Batista-Triple H main event, Shawn Michaels vs. Kurt Angle, John Cena vs. Christian vs. Chris Jericho, and looking ahead.

Then in the main full length PPV Roundtable Podcast, PWTorch columnists Pat McNeill and Bruce Mitchell join Wade to discuss WWE Vengeance in-depth with analysis of each of the matches, the major segments between matches, predictions on where WWE goes from here until WrestleMania 22, and reaction to Brock Lesnar’s newspaper interview this week.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

