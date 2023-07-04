VIP AUDIO 7/3 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Money in the Bank fallout, Balor-Priest tension, Dom vs. Seth in main event, Ripley defends against Natalya, more (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Damien Priest as the Money in the Bank holder, Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins in the main event, and turmoil within Judgment Day when Finn Balor shows up late. Also, Rhea Ripley vs. Natalya for the Women’s Title, Ricochet challenges Logan Paul, Becky Lynch verbal exchange with Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark, and more.

