FREE PODCAST 7/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Lilly: Baszler sorta explains her turn on Rousey and fans boo Rousey, MITB fallout, Dom vs. Seth headlines, on-site report (150 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Darrin Lilly from PWTorch. They begin by talking about Dominik Mysterio headlining Raw against Seth Rollins and then some significant developments with The Judgment Day faction and what it means. They talk to a car full of on-site correspondents including two girls ages 8 and 12 with their takes on Cody Rhodes, Ronda, Drew McIntyre, Dominik, and more including Riddick Moss’s new presentation and attitude. Then they delve into Shayna Baszler’s explanation for turning on Rousey – her delivery and the content. And much more.

