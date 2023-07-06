AEW Collision viewership update after delayed viewers factored in for first two episodes, comparison to Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW Collision airs on Saturday nights, considered a more difficult night to draw a large audience than weeknights, especially among younger viewers. Many believed that while Collision’s live viewership would be lower than Dynamite the delayed-views on DVR would make up for some of that as viewers who went out on Saturday night would catch up the next day or two. So far, the number isn’t considerably larger than Dynamite’s DVR viewership. The sample size is very small, though, and there are caveats before drawing firm conclusions about what viewing patterns will be in coming weeks and months.

The first episode of Collision (6/17) drew 816,000 viewers live and same-night on TNT. After three days, that total grew 120,000 to 936,000. After seven days, it landed at 952,000, adding another 16,000 viewers.

That week’s Dynamite (6/14) drew a similar live and same-night viewership of 832,000 viewers. After three days, another 100,000 viewers watched it on delay, for a total of 932,000. After seven days, it landed 962,000, adding another 30,000 viewers.

Did you know that PWTorch VIP membership gives you access to an ad-free version of this website (mobile and desktop versions), an unmatched 35 year library of insider wrestling content in newsletter article and podcast formats, dozens of new VIP-exclusive podcasts throughout the month (that are easily compatible with Apple Podcasts App, Apple Car Play, and many other popular podcast apps), and more benefits. Check out details and sign up HERE.

Overall, Collision added 17.1 percent to the viewership after seven days while Dynamite added 15.6 percent. That’s slightly better, but it was also the first show ever, which could have some variables – pro or con – that won’t be present after a month or two. Perhaps more people watched on delay because they weren’t in the habit of watching Saturday nights, or perhaps fewer people than usual watched on delay because it was the first-ever show and they made sure to schedule around it.

The second episode of Collision (6/24) drew 595,000 live and same-night viewers. After three days, another 97,000 viewers watched on delay for a total of 692,000. By comparison, that week’s Dynamite drew 902,000 viewers and grew 91,000 viewers after three more days for a total of 993,000. So Collision grew more in total viewers (97,000 vs. 91,000), but it was again very close. In terms of percentage growth, Collision increased 16.3 percent after three days while Dynamite increased by 9.7 percent.

That is a significant difference compared to week one. So there’s a chance going forward that Collision will have a higher percentage of delayed viewers than Dynamite, but so far it doesn’t appear to be massively differently than what Dynamite’s delayed viewership is. It’s early, though.

RELATED: AEW Collision Ratings Report (7/1): Another big drop over the holiday week, comparisons to NXT and Rampage, 7-day total for episode 1

ALSO CHECK OUT PROWRESTLING.NET’S COLLISION REPORT: AEW Collision results (7/1): Powell’s review of Samoa Joe vs. Roderick Strong, Juice Robinson vs. Ricky Starks

NEW: Check out our new Ratings Reports Section at links below…

VIP MEMBERS (ad-free website) CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS

FREE SITE VISITORS CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS