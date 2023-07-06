VIP AUDIO 7/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (6-29-2005): Heyman’s potential future career, Flair-Angle second-guessing, analysis of Raw’s spike in ratings, TNA’s national TV situation, more (33 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the June 29, 2005 Wade Keller Hotline podcast featuring these topics:

The very latest information on the TNA national TV situation including in-depth analysis of what is likely and unlikely in coming months based on the probable direction of things…

Analysis of the Raw spike in ratings and what it really says about the impact of the Raw Diva experiment…

The latest on Matt Hardy and WWE politics…

Marty Jannetty info…

Paul Heyman’s potential future career courses…

What’s being second-guessed in some circles within WWE regarding the Ric Flair-Kurt Angle situation this week…

Plus notes on Raw, JBL’s ECW commentary, and more…

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

