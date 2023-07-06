NXT Ratings Report (7/4): Viewership drops on Fourth of July edition, average for the year so far

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (7/4) episode of NXT on USA Network drew 508,000 viewers, down from 622,000 and 773,000 the prior two weeks for the special “Gold Rush” themed episodes with a WWE Title match with a special Seth Rollins appearance and an NXT Title match on respective weeks. The average viewership in 2022 is 600,000.

In the 18-49 demographic, it drew 0.13, down from 0.17 last week and 0.23 the prior week. The average this year is 0.15.

For context, AEW Collision on the holiday weekend drew 452,000 and a 0.13 demo rating.

RELATED: 7/4 NXT REPORT: Hazelwood’s live report on The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad loser leaves town, Thorpe vs. Kemp in NXT Underground, what’s next for Hayes and Breakker, more

ALSO CHECK OUT PROWRESTLING.NET’S HIT LIST ON NXT: Powell’s NXT Hit List

NEW: Check out our new Ratings Reports Section at links below…

VIP MEMBERS (ad-free website) CLICK HERE: RATINGS REPORTS