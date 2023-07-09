FREE PODCAST 7/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Collision w/Keller & Hazelwood: Was that a weak finish to Punk vs. Joe? Was FTR vs. White & Juice a revival of tag wrestling in AEW? Should Hobbs be a face? Live callers, emails (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Bruce Hazelwood from PWTorch to discuss the fourth episode of AEW Collision with caller and email input from listeners. They begin with thoughts on the overall different pacing and vibe to the show compared to Dynamite. Then Javier Machado calls in to rant about the finish of Samoa Joe vs. C.M. Punk. The show continues with discussion on every segment and match including FTR vs. Juice Robinson & Jay White, Julia Hart’s win, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks and the angle afterward with Marshall, the promos with Andrade, Miro, and Malakai Black, and more. Also, should Rampage become a women’s division show to give it an identity and give women more time to shine and develop storylines?

