VIP AUDIO 7/8 – WKH – AEW Collision review: Joe vs. Punk, Hobbs vs. Starks, FTR vs. White & Juice, Hobbs breaks up with Marshall, plus Julia Hart, Miro, Andrade, more (30 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 8 edition of AEW Collision. It included Samoa Joe vs. C.M. Punk, FTR vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson, and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks with a Hobbs-Q.T. Marshall break-up afterward. There were also vignettes and promos of note. Plus, some backstage notes on early reviews of Punk’s leadership at Collision.

