WWE Raw Results (7/10): Pomares’s detailed report on Logan Paul-Ricochet face to face, Cody’s message for Lesnar, Dominik vs. Seth rematch, more

WWE RAW TV REPORT

JULY 10, 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. AT KEYBANK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

– The show opened with Finn Bálor making his way to the ring, as a recap of the issues between him and Damian Priest over the past two weeks aired. Finn said that his issues with Seth Rollins haven’t been resolved because of Priest. Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio showed up on the ramp and asked Finn to talk with Priest backstage. Finn said that Priest cost him his match, only for Ripley to stop him from speaking. Finn dropped his mic and walked away from Ripley and Dominik.

Rhea Ripley said that they still dominate Monday Night Raw and dared anyone to prove them wrong. The fans booed Dominik before he could speak, as Rollins showed up on the ramp eating chicken wings. Rollins said that he enjoyed watching the Judgment Day implode, as Dominik claimed he would beat him tonight. Rollins laughed at Dominik and said that he would be the one that whipped his ass.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Decent opening segment to start the show. The inevitable split of the Judgment Day was by far the most interesting aspect of it. Not particularly interested in seeing Rollins interact with the Judgment Day again or seeing him face Dominik.)

– The announce team ran down tonight’s match card.

– Drew McIntyre and Matt RIddle made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Imperium.

[Commercial Break]

– At backstage, Damian Priest told Rhea Ripley that the opening segment went as he expected. Ripley called out Priest for not talking with Finn as grown men. Priest said that he already spoke to Finn and he chose not to listen. Priest said that he would speak with Finn again for Ripley, as long as she doesn’t yell at him again.

– Imperium made their way to the ring, as a recap of Drew McIntyre saving Matt Riddle last week aired.

(1) DREW MCINTYRE & MATT RIDDLE vs. IMPERIUM (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci w/Gunther)

Kaiser cornered Riddle and trapped him in a headlock before blasting him with a forearm strike. Riddle put Kaiser down with a series of gutwrench suplexes before giving Drew the tag. Drew blocked a hip toss from Vincit to lay him out with a lariat and a chop. Drew launched Riddle into a low Floating Bro on Vinci for a two count. Riddle put Kaiser in an armbar using the top rope behind the referee’s back. Vinci nailed Riddle with a drive-by dropkick behind the referee’s back, followed by a sliding dropkick from Kaiser, as Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Riddle surprised Vinci with a crucifix pinfall for a nearfall. Vinci shut Riddle down with a big boot, followed by a headlock from Kaiser. Riddle and Kaiser traded chops, until Kaiser dropped RIddle with an uppercut and a flatliner. Kaiser attacked Drew with an enzuigiri, only for Riddle to knock him down with a Pele kick. Kaiser launched Riddle into a delayed brainbuster from Vinci for a two count. Riddle put Vinci down with a back body drop and Kaiser with a jumping knee, reaching Drew for the hot tag.

Drew planted Vinci with a lariat and a pair of belly-to-belly suplexes. Drew took Kaiser and Vinci down with back-to-back neckbreakers, followed by a jackknife powerbomb on Vinci. Kaiser distracted the referee, allowing Gunther to pull him out of the ring. Riddle cracked Gunther with a jumping knee strike while Drew knocked Vinci out with a Claymore. Riddle put Kaiser in an ankle lock, as Drew successfully pinned Vinci.

WINNERS: Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle at 10:47

– After the match, Gunther blamed Giovanni Vinci for the loss, as he and Ludwig Kaiser walked away.

(Pomares’s Analysis: As expected, this was a really fun encounter. The plan is clearly to do Drew McIntyre vs Gunther at SummerSlam and I’m all for it. Surprised at the teases of Gunther having issues with Giovanni Vinci. I hope it only leads to an angle to establish Vinci & Kaiser as a threat and not an actual break-up.)

– At backstage, Damian Priest said that it wasn’t his intention to cost Finn Bálor the match. Priest said that they could go back to the running Raw. Finn agreed and said that he still had issues with Seth Rollins and they would aid him with them. Priest said that he knows that Finn can beat Rollins before pointing at his briefcase and saying that either way it would be covered.

[Commercial Break]

– A lengthy video package, recapping the issues between

– At backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn about what is next for them. They ran down numerous possible opponents, until Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio interrupted. Ripley said that they would take all of the titles, starting with Seth Rollins’ world title. Ripley said that Dominik worked on his cardio in prison and never gets tired, to Sami and Kevin’s confusion.

– Dominik Mysterio made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Seth Rollins.

[Commercial Break]

– A video package aired, showcasing the dominance of Indus Sher, as they spoke in the middle of a thunderstorm.

– At ringside, Dominik attacked Seth Rollins from behind before their match could start. Rollins chased Dominik around the ring and into the crowd area. Finn Bálor and Damian Priest attacked Rollins from behind and beat him down at ringside. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn showed up to make the save, starting a brawl in the ring. Rollins grabbed a chair and forced the Judgment Day to retreat.

(Pomares’s Analysis: I’m not usually a fan of promoting a match and not delivering it. However, I’m way more interested in seeing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn officially enter this story than another Rollins vs Dominik matchup.)

– A recap of Logan Paul and Ricochet’s fall at Money in the Bank.

– At backstage, Logan Paul made his way to the ring to face Ricochet.

[Commercial Break]

– It was officially confirmed that the Judgment Day would take on Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn in a six-man tag match in the main event.

– Ricochet made his way to the ring and said that everything he does is for every single member of the audience. Ricochet put over Logan Paul’s accomplishments before focusing on Logan attacking him backstage after losing at Money in the Bank. He called out Logan for calling him unprofessional after admitting that he didn’t know what he was doing. Ricochet told Logan to tell him what he has to say face-to-face.

[HOUR TWO]

Logan Paul made his way to the ring and said that Ricochet looked like a little boy. Logan said that he stands by what he said and that Ricochet blew the match for both of them. Ricochet said that he is a man of the people and none of them wanted to see Logan with the briefcase. Ricochet said that he was simply going to challenge Logan to a match, but now he wants to hurt him. He told Logan to never run his mouth ever again.

Logan said that Ricochet only wants a match with him to get viral. He declined the challenge, only for Ricochet to flip over the top rope and land in front of him. Logan said that Ricochet’s move was cool for a TikTok, but he wasn’t a TikToker. Logan tried to take two cheap shots, only for Ricochet to lay him out with a Sliced Bread.

(Pomares’s Analysis: On paper, this entire segment makes sense and works to build a match at SummerSlam. In execution, I didn’t care much for either man’s promo and the big spot with Ricochet’s jump didn’t have the impact it did in NXT due to the crowd’s less than stellar reaction.)

– A recap of Maxxine Dupri getting her first win over the Viking Raiders last week aired.

– Becky Lynch made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Zoey Stark.

[Commercial Break]

(2) BECKY LYNCH vs. ZOEY STARK (w/Trish Stratus)

Stark knocked Lynch off her feet with a clothesline, only for Lynch to shut her down with a dropkick. Lynch hit Stark with a pair of arm drags before both of them traded quick pinfall attempts. Stratus tripped Lynch behind the referee’s back, allowing Stark to stomp her down. Stark blated Lynch with a springboard missile dropkick, as WWE RAW went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back form break, Stark caught Lynch’s crossbody and tried to slam her on the mat. Lynch kicked Stark off the apron and knocked her down with a sliding dropkick. At ringside, Lynch tossed Stark’s body numerous times into the barricade, following it with a modified fisherman suplex for a two count. Stark avoided a diving leg drop and nailed Lynch with a sliding knee strike. Stark pulled Lynch’s head into the ropes and crushed her with a twisting mid rope senton for a two count. Lynch blocked the Z360 and dropped Stark with a reverse DDT.

Stark caught Lynch with a thrust kick, but she kicked out at two. Stark tried to pin Lynch with a roll-thorugh while grabbing the ropes, but the referee noticed. Stratus distracted the referee before Lynch could pin Stark, allowing Stark to attack Lynch from behind. Lynch blocked the Z360 and knocked Stratus down with a dropkick through the ropes, only for Stark to roll her up for the win.

WINNER: Zoey Stark at 10:33

(Pomares’s Analysis: Pretty solid match-up to showcase Zoey Stark’s singles work. While the focus is obviously on Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus for SummerSlam, it’s good that Stark is actually getting elevated by taking part in this storyline.)

– At backstage, Seth Rollins thanked Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for showing up. Sami hyped up Rollins while pointing at all of their titles. Kevin said that he’s got the plan to go out and break their opponents.

[Commercial Break]

– Chad Gable and Otis stood in the ring, wearing red graduation caps and gowns. Gable put over Maxxine Dupri’s performance last week and presented her as the first female graduate from the Alpha Academy. Dupri made her way to the ring in a pink cap and gown where she received a diploma. Dupri admitted that she was wrong about Gable when she met him, putting over how good of a teacher he is.

– She thanked Otis for being her muse and making all of this possible. Dupri thanked the WWE Universe for accepting her. Gable and Otis took off their caps and gowns and presented Dupri with an Alpha Academy jacket. The Viking Raiders interrupted before Dupri could put on her jacket. Valhalla attacked Dupri from behind and took away her jacket before escaping.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Chad Gable and Otis excel in goofy and over-the-top segments and this was no exception. Maxxine Dupri was able to carry her weight and make this a fun and well-received segment. I didn’t care for the Viking Raiders’ appearance since I thought this feud was already over.)

– A recap of Shayna Baszler turning on Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank and assaulting her last week aired.

– At backstage, Shayna Baszler made her way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

– Earlier today, Emma met Shayna Baszler and suggested that she contributed in taking Ronda Rousey out. Baszler simply dared Emma to meet her in the ring later tonight.

(3) SHAYNA BASZLER vs. EMMA

Baszler quickly cornered Emma, only for Emma to respond with a dropkick and a corner crossbody. Baszler shut Emma down with a clothesline and stopped her elbow. Before Emma could get up, Baszler forced her to tap out with the Kirifuda Clutch.

WINNER: Shayna Baszler at 1:28

– After the match, Ronda Rousey made her way to the ring and attacked Shayna Baszler. Ronda blocked the Kirifuda Clutch and tried to put her in an armbar. Baszler managed to roll out of the ring to break the hold and walk away from the ring.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A decent squash match to re-establish Shayna Baszler as a viable threat to Ronda Rousey. The post-match brawl was fine and served its purpose of keeping the storyline going.)

– A recap of Cody Rhodes challenging Brock Lesnar to a rematch aired.

– At backstage, Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR THREE]

– Cody Rhodes made his way to the ring and talked about life goals. Cody admitted that he felt cagey about his momentum because of the mountain that is Brock Lesnar. He compared Brock Lesnar to everyday problems like anxiety or student debt, that impede us from progressing in life. Cody said that he needed a rubber match with Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Cody said that he would finish the chapter that Lesnar started for no good reason. He said that whoever wins their match would be the next-in-line and he would be it.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Cody Rhodes is great at cutting captivating promos that add nothing to his storyline at all. Cody’s ‘hard times’ style promos clearly work for a lot of people. They just don’t really do anything for me.)

– The Miz made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Tommaso Ciampa.

[Commercial Break]

(4) TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. THE MIZ – No Disqualification Match

Ciampa immediately pulled Miz out of the ring and tossed him into the barricades. After the match officially started, Ciampa tossed Miz over the announce table and cracked him with a jumping knee strike. Miz blocked a move onto a steel chair and knocked him down with a boot to the face. Miz nailed Ciampa with a corner clothesline, only for Ciampa to block an axe handle with a chair shot. At ringside, Ciampa drove Miz into the ring post with a chair around his neck, as WWE RAW went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Ciampa tried to pull out a table, only for Miz to send him over the announce table with a dropkick. Miz put the table back in its place, but immediately received a boot to the face. Ciampa dropped Miz with a back suplex onto the table cover and tossed him into the barricade. Ciampa introduced a table and a trash can lid, but couldn’t use them after Miz kicked the ropes as he entered the ring.

Miz blocked a trash can lid shot with a jumping knee and stomped Miz with it. Ciampa cracked Miz with three knee strikes using the trash can lid. Ciampa set up the table and put Miz through it with an avalanche Air Raid Crash. Bronson Reed pulled Ciampa out of the ring before the pinfall and nailed him with an elbow drop. Reed crushed Ciampa with the Tsunami, allowing Miz to get the pinfall.

WINNER: The Miz at 11:36

(Pomares’s Analysis: That was a decent match with a finish I didn’t really like. I don’t care for Miz and Ciampa to keep on feuding for longer than a few weeks. Only positive is that it will probably lead to a DIY reunion. I’m guessing the Bronson Reed, Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet three-way feud won’t have an actual payoff.)

– A recap of Chelsea Green and Sonay Deville becoming contenders to the Women’s tag titles aired.

– At backstage, Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green argued backstage. Rhea Ripley showed up and threatened to hurt Rodriguez if she interfered in her business again. Green tried to suggest that they would all run Rwa, but walked away after Ripley stared menacingly at her. Liv and Raquel told Ripley that they would keep on doing it, as long as she was still a bully.

– Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

[Commercial Break]

(5) SONYA DEVILLE & CHELSEA GREEN vs. KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE

Carter and Chance quickly nailed Deville with a pair of tag team dropkicks. Deville nailed Carter with a knee strike, allowing Green to get a nearfall over Carter. Chance took Deville down at ringside while Carter kicked Green off the turnbuckle. Chance crushed Green with an avalanche splash, only for Deville to break the pinfall. Deville nailed Carter with a kick at ringside while Green rolled Chance up with her help.

WINNERS: Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green at 2:23

(Pomares’s Analysis: As per usual, the Women’s Tag Division got barely any time to do anything. It makes sense for Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green to win ahead of their title match, but I wish they gave Kayden Carter and Katana Chance more.)

– At backstage, Byron Saxton interviewed Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle about their win over Imperium. Riddle confirmed that he got a rematch against Gunther for next week with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser banned from ringside.

– Seth Rollins made his way to the ring, ahead of his main event match.

[Commercial Break]

– The announce team confirmed that next week Brock Lesnar would return, that we would see the Alpha Academy and the VIking Raiders in a Viking Rules match, that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez would defend the Women’s tag titles and that Gunther would face Matt Riddle in a rematch.

(6) SETH ROLLINS, KEVIN OWENS & SAMI ZAYN vs. JUDGMENT DAY (Finn Bálor & Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio w/Rhea Ripley)

Dominik immediately rolled out of the ring and distracted Rollins, only for Rollins to take him and Finn down with stomps. Priest nailed Rollins with a forearm strike to the back, but quickly received a flatliner into the turnbuckle. Sami hit Priest with an elbow strike, followed by a senton from Kevin for a two count. Everyone started brawling at ringside, until Kevin crashed into the Judgment Day with a top turnbuckle cannonball, as WWE RAW went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Priest hit Kevin with a forearm strike and knocked Sami off the apron. Finn and Priest took Kevin down with a backbreaker and leg drop combination. Kevin dropped Finn with a DDT, reaching Rollins for the hot tag. Rollins nailed Dominik with a series of clotheslines before tossing Priest out of the ring. Rollins clocked Dominik with a thrust kick, but couldn’t follow-up with a buckle bomb after Dominik raked his eyes. Priest hit Rollins with a roundhouse kick and a hammerlock lariat for a nearfall.

Priest nearly hit Finn from behind, only for Rollins to drive Priest into FInn with a thrust kick. Rollins put Priest down with a Pedigree, but Finn broke the pinfall. Finn tagged in and hit Rollins with a sling blade before receiving a facebuster and a forearm strike. Dominik got a blind tag and crushed Rollins with a Frog Splash for a close nearfall. Finn attacked Rollins with a sling blade, but Rollins blocked the shotgun dropkick with a thrust kick. Sami got the hot tag and crashed into Finn with a high crossbody for a two count. Finn kicked Sami away and knocked him down with a sling blade and a shotgun dropkick.

Sami evaded the Coup De Grace and planted FInn with a Blue Thunderbomb, only for DOminik to break the pin. Kevin took care of Dominik with a STunner before being thrown out by Priest. Sami clotheslined Priest out of the ring and laid Finn out with a Xploder into the corner. Ripley grabbed Sami’s legs, allowing Priest to hit Sami with Slice of Heaven and Finn to finish him with the Coup de Grace.

WINNERS: Judgment Day at 12:30

– After the match, Finn Bálor and Damian Priest hugged in the middle of the ring.

(Pomares’s Analysis: As expected, this was a really fun main event. I didn’t expect the Judgment Day to win since I thought they would do Finn vs Priest at SummerSlam. Now I expect the Judgment Day to challenge for the tag titles at SummerSlam, lose and then break up.)

