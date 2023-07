VIP AUDIO 7/10 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Smackdown ratings for Trial of the Tribal Chief, Roman vs. Jey at Summerslam, Collision so far, Jericho’s ill-timed turn, G1, Kingston, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich cover these topics: Smackdown ratings for Trial of the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at Summerslam, AEW Collision so far including pacing and C.M. Punk, Chris Jericho’s ill-timed turn, New Japan G1 preview, Eddie Kingston online debate, and more.

